ANGOLA -- State-ranked Angola defeated Lakeland 98.525-90.3 in a meet Thursday night at Central Gym where both teams were heavily short-handed.
The Lakers were without junior starter Natalie Huffman and sophomore Brooke Retterbush. Sophomore Aurora Yoder did not compete in the floor exercise, and senior Baylee Slone overcame jamming a hand in warmups to compete on three apparatuses.
The Hornets, ranked in a tie for sixth in last week's state coaches poll, were at their limits, even with 12 gymnasts. Some of the girls were either on crutches, wearing boots, or both.
Angola were without full-time starters and two of the area's top gymnasts in Ashtyn Evans and Audrey Wilkinson, and also did not have part-time starter Summer Allen (sprained ankle). The Hornets did not have any reserves because those junior varsity girls were all injured.
Evans has a stress fracture in her right leg. She had an MRI Thursday and will have another one today. The junior is out for the time being and coach and mother Misti Evans said Ashtyn will be back in some form by the Wawasee Sectional, which is on Feb. 27.
Wilkinson was short on a vault attempt in the home meet with Elkhart Tuesday and suffered a mild ankle sprain. She was out as a precaution Thursday. Misti Evans said Wilkinson will at least perform on the uneven bars and maybe on balance beam in the Angola Invitational Saturday.
The Hornets only had four gymnasts able to compete in seniors Emma Schoenherr, Haley Hilyard and Katie Stoy and sophomore Sarah Hutchins.
Hilyard competed on vault for the first time in two years and placed fourth with 8.55. She even went to the trainer to get one of her knees iced afterwards. Hutchins did her first uneven bars routine in six weeks and placed fifth with 6.225.
"I think it shows our senior leadership," Misti Evans said. "Katie has had two knee surgeries. Haley has had a couple of surgeries. Emma has had the ankle. They don't want to sit out their senior year and pushed through to fill in gaps. That was big for us.
"We used meets as practices. With pressure off, our beam execution is getting better. Our bar execution is getting better," she continued. "We're piecing it together. We're not concerned with state rankings. We're not concerned about our scores now. We want to be ready to go in two weeks."
Schoenherr, one of the area's top gymnasts, was all-around medalist with 35.7. She was first on all four apparatuses, scoring 9.25 on vault, 8.95 on beam, 8.8 on the floor exercise and 8.7 on the uneven bars.
The Lakers were led by their top gymnast, senior Emily Byler. She was second all-around (32.175), on vault (9.05) and on the floor (7.95).
"We're getting to the point of the season where it's starting to get grueling on the joints and the ankles," Lakeland coach Sherill Habedank said. "We showed some mental toughness to push through that grind."
The Lakers will also be in the Angola Invitational Saturday.
Angola 98.525, Lakeland 90.3
Vault: 1. Schoenherr (A) 9.25, 2. E. Byler (LL) 9.05, 3. Slone (LL) 8.65, 4. Hilyard (A) 8.55, 5. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.45, 6t. Hutchins (A) and Keck (LL) 8.25.
Uneven Bars: 1. Schoenherr (A) 8.7, 2. Hilyard (A) 7.675, 3. E. Byler (LL) 7.25, 4. Schiffli (LL) 6.85, 5. Hutchins (A) 6.225, 6. Slone (LL) 5.85.
Balance Beam: 1. Schoenherr (A) 8.95, 2. Hilyard (A) 8.65, 3. K. Stoy (A) 8.525, 4. E. Byler (LL) 7.925, 5. Hutchins (A) 7.85, 6. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.025.
Floor Exercise: 1. Schoenherr (A) 8.8, 2. E. Byler (LL) 7.95, 3. Hutchins (A) 7.8, 4. Slone (LL) 7.4, 5. K. Stoy (A) 7.15, 6. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.9.
All-Around: 1. Schoenherr (A) 35.7, 2. E. Byler (LL) 32.175, 3. Hutchins (LL) 30.125, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 29.225, 5. Slone (LL) 28.7, 6. Keck (LL) 25.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.