OYAMA, Japan — Fremont's Tom Davis finished fifth in the men's H4 time trial Tuesday morning (Monday night in northeast Indiana) and fifth in the men's H4 road race Wednesday afternoon (early Wednesday morning northeast Indiana) at Fuji International Speedway as part of the Summer Paralympic Games.
Participating in his second Paralympics, Davis was fifth out of 11 finishers in the 24-kilometer time trial in 41 minutes, 14.12 seconds and fifth out of eight finishers in the 79.2-kilometer road race in 2 hours, 31 minutes, 47 seconds. In miles, the time trail was just under 15 miles and the road race was a little over 49 miles.
Davis was a little over 75 seconds behind bronze medalist Alexander Gritsch from Austria in the time trial and was 9:09 behind the bronze medalist Gritsch in the road race.
Davis had a rough start to the road race and fell behind. But he still passed three competitors before finishing the race, including two competitors on the final lap.
"Today was an epic day," Davis wrote on his Tom Davis — Paracycling Facebook page. "I got dropped right from the very start of the race. Literally. And I don't know why. Power was great. I felt great but something has been off for while.
"I caught back on but got dropped in the first long climb."
Davis was riding alone for almost the rest of the road race. He even prayed along the way. He didn't know he finished fifth until his wife Jamie told him, and he did not believe her at first.
Tom Davis learned some lessons. He re-affirmed on a world stage the lesson of never giving up.
"Do you know what you call the guy who gets 5th in the Paralympics? A Paralympian," Davis wrote after the road race.
"I have been surrounded by so many amazing people on this journey. Thank you for all the support and love. I could have easily dropped out in this race. Something is wrong and I don't know what," he continued. "But, again, i thought of all the people who bought the shirts and have been so supportive. How could I ever have looked you in the eyes if i quit?
"Don't give up before the miracle!"
