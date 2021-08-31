ANGOLA — Dave Moyer recently announced that he resigned as Angola High School’s softball coach.
“I’ve told myself that when I just wasn’t enjoying it, it’s time to get out,” Moyer said. “It’s just time.
“And I really like the team coming back. It’s just time to let somebody else deal with it.”
Moyer notified his players of his decision to step down on Tuesday. He said it was hard going through that.
Moyer has led the Hornets since 2014. Not counting the 2020 season that was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, he coached the team for seven seasons. He led AHS to two Class 3A sectional final appearances and two Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game appearances.
In his 17 seasons as a prep softball coach, Moyer compiled a 274-142 record. He coached Bishop Dwenger in Fort Wayne for 10 seasons and led the Saints to five Summit Athletic Conference championships, three sectional titles and the 3A state championship in 2010.
Moyer’s big highlight season in Angola came in 2015, where the Hornets went 24-5 and defeated Bishop Dwenger twice for his only two wins against his old team as the Hornet coach. The season ended with a 4-3 loss to Leo in the 3A Leo Sectional final as the Lions began to rise to the softball power they still are today. Angola fell behind 3-0 early, but rallied to tie it quickly before the Lions scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Leading players from that Angola team included senior Lauren Henderson, who was named an Indiana All-Star at the end of that season; Claire Grubb, Donna Bowers, sisters Riley and Regan Peppler, and Dave’s daughter Madison Moyer, who had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2015. Regan Peppler is in her senior year at the University of Saint Francis and plays softball for the Cougars in Fort Wayne.
Dave coached Madison in all four of her years at AHS, but Madison had her junior softball season wiped out by a knee injury.
“I wanted to see my daughter play,” Dave Moyer said. “I don’t regret coaching at Angola.”
Moyer is in his final year of teaching before retiring. He is a teacher in the business department at Bishop Dwenger High School focused on personal finance and work-based learning.
