ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball program is becoming quite a dynasty.
The top-seeded Thunder wrapped up their second straight regular season Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title recently, going 15-1 in MIAA play in 2023 with their only loss coming against Calvin in a doubleheader split.
On Friday at SportONE/Parkview Field, Trine continued to make up for that loss with a 7-1 win over the Knights to clinch its second consecutive MIAA tourney title.
With the win, the Thunder claimed the NCAA Division III Tournament automatic berth that comes with the MIAA hardware. They await Monday’s selection show that will determine where and when the Thunder will play next.
Trine officials put in a bid to host next week’s regional. The school hosted a regional and super regional last year en route to a national runner-up finish.
Calvin (29-11)got on the board first in this one, taking advantage of a Thunder throwing error to plate a run in the top of the second.
But Trine came roaring back in the home half of the frame, stringing together four hits. Freshman starting pitcher Debbie Hill led off with a walk, moved to second on an Amanda Prather single, and later scored on a fielder’s choice. Emma Beyer and Cassie Woods also had RBI singles in the frame.
Hill added to the Trine lead when she led off the bottom of the third with a booming homer to left center, her 12th of the season.
The Thunder added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
It was a big tournament for Hill both in the circle and at the plate. Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said Hill has stepped right in and made a major impact right away for his elite squad.
“She’s fantastic,” Danklefsen said. “As a freshman, when you watch her, you wouldn’t know she’s a freshman. Her changeup was working really well today, and that makes her even more dangerous out there.”
The Thunder (35-4) are putting it all together at the right time, Danklefsen said. “It’s all about we, not me,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of expectations, and I’m really proud of how we’ve grown as a team. Everybody knows their roles.”
Hill said it’s been amazing experience to find her place on this loaded Trine team as a freshman. “We knew we had depth, and we’ve sacrificed a lot all season,” Hill said. “We’re going to keep sacrificing.”
After needing 10 innings to beat Calvin Thursday night to put themselves in the driver’s seat for Friday, Hill said she and her teammates wanted to come out and be aggressive in what turned out to be the MIAA tourney title tilt.
“One more step toward our goal,” Hill said with a smile.
Hill said she had total confidence in her teammates after Calvin got the first run. “I know they’ve got my back,” Hill said.
In addition to the big home run, Hill had three walks as a parade of four Calvin hurlers pitched around her. She fanned nine batters and walked just one in the circle.
Cassie Woods and Amanda Prather each had three hits to lead the Thunder offense.
Calvin advanced to the championship game with a 3-2 victory over Adrian in a semifinal game earlier on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.