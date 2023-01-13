Prairie Heights High School senior Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo, second from right, committed to running track and cross country at Trine University on Thursday afternoon. Sitting with Hank are, from left, his sister Breonna Glasgo, his father Jake Glasgo and his mother Stephanie Glasgo. Standing behind the Glasgos are, from left, former Prairie Heights boys track and field head coach Kim Kellett, new PH boys track and field head coach Josh Keipper, PH assistant track and field coach Torin Kellett and Prairie Heights head cross country coach Susan Allshouse.