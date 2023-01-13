BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo will join solid track and cross country programs close to home as the Prairie Heights senior distance running standout committed to running at Trine University on Thursday afternoon.
“I stay close to home,” Glasgo said. “It’s a great environment. I know the coaches very well. It has my major (exercise science).
“I feel like I can contribute right away. I want to do the best I can to help the team,” he added. “I like to compete. It makes me better as a person.”
On the track, Glasgo wants to stick to his event, the 1,600-meter run. He was called back to qualify for the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals for the first time last spring after placing fourth in the 1,600 in the Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan University. He was 27th in state in that event.
Glasgo is also a two-time semi-state qualifier in cross country. He has one more season of high school track coming up in the spring.
Glasgo said carrying on responsible habits and picking up the mileage will help him succeed at Trine.
“I want to get the right amount of sleep and make sure I’m eating right,” Glasgo said.
The Thunder have one of the better small college programs in the region in men’s cross country and men’s track and field under coaches Josh Fletcher and Zach Raber. The Trine men have won two straight outdoor titles and three straight indoor titles in NCAA Division III’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Prairie Heights athletic director Brent Byler spoke highly of Glasgo before a group picture was taken with Glasgo, his family and his Panther coaches past and present.
“I appreciate the way you carry yourself,” Byler said to Glasgo. “You represent Prairie Heights with pride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.