FREMONT — The Fremont Middle School girls track and field team enjoyed a perfect season this spring.
Coach Alyshia Kinsey’s Eagles won every dual or triangular meet decisively outscoring their opponents by 39 points or more. The team also traveled to the Camden-Frontier (Mich.) Classic, the Westview Invitational, and the Constantine (Mich.) Invitational placed first in all three. The team capped the season by winning the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Meet.
At the Camden-Frontier Classic, the girls scored 210 points. Mya Turner was also unanimously voted the female athlete of the meet for the second year in a row as she swept all three of her running events, the 70-, 100-, and 200-meter dashes.
Fremont set five meet records in that event, including Turner in the 70 dash in 9.98 seconds, Kaylee Neuenschwander clearing the bar at 5 feet in the high jump and Grace Scharlach in the 400 at 1 minute, 5.17 seconds. The 4-by-100 relay team of Aryanna Pillitiere, Neuenschwander, Chloe Verdin and Kamry Kreis ran a meet record time of 58.77 seconds, and the 4-by-200 relay team of Kreis, Aubrey Steele, Gigi Dancer and Claire Senecal set a new mark at 2:05.64.
At the Constantine Invitational, the 4-by-800 relay team of Pillitiere, Addi Parsons, Amoree Price and Scharlach not only crushed the school record with a new mark of 11:18.05, but that time also set a meet record.
The girls broke a total of six school records this season. Price broke her own two-mile record, running 13:22.64. Turner broke two of her own records that she had set last year, and they now stand at 9.81 seconds in the 70 and 27.3 seconds in the 200. Neuenschwander broke the 55 hurdle record twice this season and ran her best time of 10.3 seconds.
The final record to be broken this season was the 4-by-100 relay. The team of Steele, Neuenschwander, Scharlach and Turner ran a time of 54.53 seconds and broke a record that stood for over 20 years.
The track team also had four girls become conference champions in six events, Scharlach in the 400 and 800, Neuenschwander in high jump and the 100 hurdles, Verdin in shot put, and Turner in the 200.
Turner was undefeated in the 200 this season, and Scharlach was undefeated in both the 400 and 800.
Three athletes continued their seasons in the Middle School State Track Meet at Indiana State in Terre Haute last Saturday. The girls not only qualified for the meet but were also selected out of the 1,000-plus applicants to compete due to having some of the best times and heights submitted.
Neuenschwander competed in the high jump and finished 10th in the state at 4 feet, 10 inches. Scharlach ran a personal best of 1:02.75 in the 400 which placed her 14th out of 35 qualifying athletes. Turner competed in the 200 where her preliminary run of 27.33 seconds qualified her to make the finals. She finished her season placing eighth in the state.
The assistant coach for the Fremont girls team is Eva Foulk, Kinsey’s daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.