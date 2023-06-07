ANGOLA — Isaiah McCue has been a key member of the Angola High School wrestling team these past four seasons.
Now a Hornet graduate, McCue is ready to open a new chapter and head to college. He’ll have the opportunity to get an education and still wrestle as he recently committed to attend Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan.
The former Angola standout made his college choice official at a ceremony on May 24.
“It feels amazing,” McCue said of his decision to join the Bulldogs. “They have a great program and I’m excited to see what they have in store for us in the future.”
Now that high school is officially over with last week’s graduation ceremonies, McCue is anxious to get rolling with the next phase of his life.
“I feel like I can provide some leadership,” McCue said.
McCue competed at 126 pounds in high school but expects to wrestle at 125 or 133 in the college ranks.
The Bulldogs compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which also includes Trine University.
McCue plans to study criminology at Adrian.
