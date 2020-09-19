BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Angola girls soccer team made history on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets won their first Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship after defeating Lakeland 3-1 in overtime.
“Making history is kind of fun,” Angola coach Rick Towers said while holding back tears. “We’ve put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears. This team from the very beginning of the season we’ve been saying, ‘This is wide open.’ You just have to believe that Angola soccer is something very real.
“We’ve been in a roller coaster season, and I said, ‘We have the opportunity right now to be the biggest comeback story of the NECC and make history at the same time.’ All of these girls did that today.”
The Hornets maintained possession for the majority of the game and what felt like the entire first half. They outshot the Lakers 12-2 in the first 40 minutes.
Maddie Dailey had a shot bounce over Lakeland keeper Grace Iddings and almost go in before Iddings threw the ball away from the goal early in the half.
A few minutes later, Lakeland’s Hailey Alleshouse was taken down in the box for a penalty kick. She took the kick but nailed the crossbar. It wasn’t the first time she drew iron. Alleshouse had a long shot that would’ve tied the game hit the crossbar against early in the second half.
“I think the defense played very smart. I think we got a little sloppy there in the back. Megan Nisun played a nice game against (Alleshouse). You probably heard the stands over here going crazy. I thought she did a good job of shutting her down, because she’s a threat,” Towers said.
After Alleshouse’s first shot hit the crossbar, the Hornets quickly moved the other way.
Chaelinn Hutchins received the ball in the box with an open look and buried it in the back of the net.
“We came out really strong in the first half, maintained and popped off a lot of shots,” Towers said.
Angola knew Lakeland would make a run in the second half, and the Lakers did with more shots and better possession. Just after a free kick by Alleshouse sailed over the goal, Brooklyn Olinger took a long shot that bounced of Sarah McKinley’s hands and into the goal to tie the game with 12:26 left.
Dailey had a chance to win the match with a second left but her shot sailed high.
Both teams had opportunities to score in overtime, and Angola appeared to score right before the end of the first overtime period but an offsides penalty was called.
Less than a minute into the second overtime period, Hutchins scored her second goal of the game to give Angola the 2-1 lead. Then, a minute later Tia Araque extended the lead with another goal that made it 3-1 and put the match too far out of reach for Lakeland.
Towers said that he hopes this is more than just a “program win” but one that changes how soccer is viewed in Angola.
“We’re hoping it leads to some excitement. We had a lot of middle school kids here today to say, ‘Hey, that could be you.’ I’m no longer going to accept that soccer is not a sport in our town, because it’s going to be,” Towers said. “And it’s going to be continued with wins like this, just being consistent and not settling and saying, ‘Great, we were the 2020 champs.’ But taking it to the end of the season and into sectionals. We’ve got a long way to go, but this is beyond just a sweet program win.”
