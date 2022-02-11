BRUSHY PRAIRIE — You can typically count on a typical NECC slugfest when Westview and Prairie Heights get together.
Friday night’s conference tilt at Prairie Heights between the two LaGrange County schools was no different. On this night, it was the Panthers getting the better of the matchup in front of a large crowd with a 61-50 win.
With the victory, Prairie Heights (10-8 overall, 6-3 NECC) is 2-0 against the Warriors in 2021-22. The two teams met in the opening round of the NECC Tournament Jan. 12, with the Panthers eking out a 37-34 win.
Friday night’s game was a tight one from the opening tip. Neither team led by more than six points in the opening 16 minutes. Heights led 10-8 at the first stop and just 18-16 at intermission.
The Panthers and Warriors traded the lead often in the third quarter and Heights took a razor-thin 37-36 advantage into the final stanza.
Heights finally began to edge away from Westview late in the final period, making most of its free throws down the stretch, including a perfect 4-of-4 from Chase Bachelor in the final momen
The two teams could see each other again in the upcoming sectional tournament.
Bachelor had 22 points to lead the Warriors, including the aforementioned four late free throws. Colton Penick had 17.
Bachelor said he struggled at the line earlier in the season, and the fact that he’s still trusted to be the guy going to the line with the game on the line has really meant a lot to him.
“It’s given me a lot of confidence,” Bachelor said.
Heights coach Delmar Bontrager said he wanted to try and control the output of Westview’s two main scorers, Mason and Brady Yoder.
“We didn’t do a very good job of that,” Bontrager said.
Bontrager was happy with the defense the Panthers played otherwise, as well as with the output on the offensive side. “We persevered, and we scored more points tonight,” Bontrager said.
Indeed, Prairie Heights came into Friday night’s game averaging 47.4 ppg.
Mason Yoder led Westview with 22 points to tie him with Bachelor for high scoring honors on the night. Brady Yoder added 16.
Westview hosts Wawasee Tuesday night in a non-conference affair. Prairie Heights travels to Lakewood Park Tuesday night, also a non-conference contest.
