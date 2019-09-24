ANGOLA — Westview goalie Hailee Caldwell blocked an Angola kick, then Hornets Maizey Strand and Dani Dunham each missed the net as the Warriors defeated Angola in penalty kicks Tuesday, 3-2.
The two Northeast Corner Conference rivals each went 1-of-2 scoring to start the final round, following 94 scoreless minutes of soccer. Angola senior Emily McKinley found net on the first kick of the period before Westview’s initial attempt was blocked by Hornet keeper Sarah McKinley.
The Hornets only converted one of their final four attempts while the Warriors found net on their next three. It was Westview’s second win this season from penalty kicks.
“Intensity picked up there toward the end, and it feels good to come out of here with the win,” said Westview coach Ryan Yoder. “Unfortunately it took a while for us to really get going.”
That, said Yoder, was due to how Angola approached the game defensively.
The Hornets switched up their defensive formations against the Warriors, putting two players in the midfield with five defenders dropping back around the goal. Yoder admitted it was a tactic his team had not seen before this season and did not expect to play against Tuesday night.
What resulted was about 50 minutes of game time spent by Westview simply adjusting to the new look. The Warriors’ normally efficient offense was held to just two shots in the first half and four total through regulation and two overtimes.
“That’s 100 percent on me,” Yoder said. “Angola did a great job scheming for us and had a really good game plan. The fact that we were not ready for that falls on me as the coach.
“That said, I was proud of the way our girls hung in there and picked up the aggressiveness at the end.”
Westview’s best chance to end the game before reaching penalty kicks came in the waning seconds of regulation when freshman midfielder Paige Riegsecker found herself streaking up the sideline, ball in tow, with 10 seconds left on the clock.
Riegsecker launched a shot from about 25 yards out as the seconds ticked down. The kick, which looked good all the way, wound up bouncing off the cross bar.
UP NEXT
Westview (6-6, 4-1 NECC) travels to Argos on Friday.
Angola (2-6-2, 1-3 NECC) visits New Haven tonight.
