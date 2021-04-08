ANGOLA — The Angola and East Noble track teams split Thursday’s meet at the track behind Angola Middle School.
The Knight girls won by the score of 73-58 while the Hornet boys won 79-44.
East Noble’s Emma Forker picked up three individual wins on Thursday. She took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.40 seconds, then won in the 200 at 27.67 and took the top spot in the long jump at 15 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
Hornet Gracynn Hinkley also finished first in three events. She won the 1,600 in 5:46.01, the 800 at 2:31.49 and the 3,200 in 12:45.71.
Mariah Maley won the 300 hurdles in 51.58 for East Noble, and Angola’s Ashley Villa-Romero won the 100 hurdles at 17.99. The Hornets’ Kylie Caswell won the 400 with a time of 1:03.22.
Angola’s Morgan Gaerte took the high jump at 5-2, and her teammate Breanna Mendez won the shot put with a throw of 29-5.
In the discus, the Knights’ Sage Lawrence won with a toss of 82-1, and in the pole vault, East Noble’s Hailey Holbrook placed first at 8-6.
The Angola girls won the 4x800 relay in 10:24.6, and the East Noble girls won the 4x100 relay in 53.72 and the 4x400 relay at 4:25.78.
On the boys’ side, Angola’s Garrett Sauter won three events. He won the 110 hurdles in 14.8, the 300 hurdles in 43.54 and the long jump at 19-1 1/2.
Lucas Diehm won two events for EN. The senior won the 400 in a time of 53.41 and the 200 at 24.13.
The Hornets’ Andre Tagliaferri took the 100 dash in 11.76, Izaiah Steury won the 1,600 in 4:46.20 and Alex Burney won the 3,200 in 10:57.44.
East Noble’s Drew Sillaway finished first in the 800 at 2:07.29. His teammate Wesley Potts won the high jump at 5-8.
Angola’s Tim Macomber swept the throwing events, winning the shot put at 49-2 and the discus at 145-4.
The Hornet boys won the 4x800 relay in 8:34.06 and the 4x100 relay at 46.97. The East Noble boys won the 4x400 relay in 3:37.37.
East Noble girls 73, Angola 58
100 — 1. Forker (EN) 13.40, 2. Pelliccia (A) 13.63, 3. Fleck (EN) 13.75.
200 — 1. Forker (EN) 27.67, 2. Pelliccia (A) 28.17, 3. A. Hudson (EN) 28.22.
400 — 1. Caswell (A) 1:03.22, 2. Weng, E. (EN) 1:06.50, 3. Gaerte (A) 1:07.13.
800 — 1. Hinkley (A) 2:31.49, 2. Oberlin (A) 2:37.84, 3. Becker, A (EN) 2:44.37.
1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:46.90, 2. Keihn (EN) 5:52.10, 3. Rodgers (EN) 5:59.
3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 12:45.71, 2. Rodgers (EN) 13:12.02, 3. Becker, R. (EN) 13:14.
100 hurdles — 1. Villa-Romero (A) 17.99, 2. Walz (EN) 18.22, 3. Maley (EN) 18.45.
300 hurdles — 1. Maley (EN) 51.58, 2. Thomas (A) 54.27, 3. Villa-Romero (A) 56.01.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 53.72, 2. Angola 54.45.
4x400 relay — 1. East Noble 4:25.78, 2. Angola 4:30.57.
4x800 relay — 1. Angola 10:24.60, 2. East Noble 10:33.60.
High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-2, 2. Walz (EN) 5-0, 3. Leach (A) 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Holbrook (EN) 8-6, 2. Beiswenger (EN) 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Forker (EN) 15-1 1/2, 2. Walz (EN) 14-4 1/2, 3. Jordan (EN) 14-2 1/4.
Shot put — 1. Mendez (A) 29-5, 2. Weng, R. (EN) 28-1 1/2, 3. Lawrence (EN) 25-10 1/2.
Discus — 1. Lawrence (EN) 82-1, 2. Mendez (A) 78-10, 3. West (EN) 72-6.
Angola boys 79, East Noble 44
100 — 1. Tagliaferri (A) 11.76, 2. Freeze (EN) 11.84, 3. Cruz-Conley (A) 11.95.
200 — 1. Diehm (EN) 24.13, 2. Tagliaferri (A) 24.44, 3. Cruz-Conley (A) 24.72.
400 — 1. Diehm (EN) 53.41, 2. Herbert (A) 53.43, 3. Corbin (EN) 54.88.
800 — 1. Sillaway (EN) 2:07.29, 2. Davison (A) 2:07.49, 3. Torres (EN) 2:15.21.
1,600 — 1. Steury (A) 4:46.21, 2. Potts (EN) 4:48.50, 3. Yarnelle (A) 4:54.05.
3,200 — 1. Burney (A) 10:57.44, 2. Steury (A) 10:57.45, 3. Koch (A) 11:23.20.
110 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 14.8, 2. Fuller (EN) 17.0, 3. Caldwell (A) 17.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 43.54, 2. Fuller (EN) 46.57, 3. Cummings (A) 49.95.
4x100 relay — 1. Angola 46.97, 2. East Noble 48.36.
4x400 relay — 1. Angola 8:34.06, 2. East Noble 8:39.17.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 3:37.37, 2. Angola 3:39.38.
High jump — 1. Potts (EN) 5-8, 2. Meyer (A) 5-6j, 3. Weiss (A) 5-6j.
Long jump — 1. Sauter (A) 19-1 1/2, 2. Meyer (A) 17-10 3/4, 3. Freeze (EN) 17-7 3/4.
Shot put — 1. Macomber (A) 49-2, 2. Brames (A) 42-2, 3. Christian (EN) 36-1.
Discus — 1. Macomber (A) 145-4, 2. Ward (EN) 115-7, 3. Brames (A) 104-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.