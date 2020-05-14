EMMA — Westview didn't have to go far to find its next boys basketball coach.
Former Angola boys coach Ed Bentley was approved to be the new leader of the Warriors by the school board on Thursday night.
"My family and I are extremely excited about joining the Westview community. Being able to teach and coach at such a tradition-rich location is an absolute blessing. We look forward to listening and learning about the Westview community as a whole. Can’t wait to get started," Bentley said in a statement released by the school.
Bentley was the head coach of the Hornets for seven seasons. He amassed a record of 120-67 and won three sectional championships. His teams also earned a regular season NECC championship and two NECC tournament titles.
Prior to coaching at the high school level, Bentley was an associate coach at Trine University.
