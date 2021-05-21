BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Delmar Bontrager has been building up a hunger to lead a high school basketball program in recent years.
After coaching in various roles behind the scenes at his alma mater Lakeland High School for two decades, Bontrager will get his chance at an archrival.
The Prairie Heights Community School Corp. Board of Education approved the hiring of Bontrager as Prairie Heights High School’s varsity boys basketball coach at its meeting Monday evening.
Bontrager started coaching in 2000 as he teamed up with former longtime Lakeland boys assistant coach T.J. Schneider to coach an Amateur Athletic Union team. Bontrager pretty much hasn’t stopped coaching since. He’s been away this past school year and last coached in the 2019-20 season as an assistant for the Lakers to Nick Burlingame.
“I’m just tickled to death,” Bontrager said. “I wanted to have my own program. It’s been a dream of mine taking on that type of role... I love to give back to a game that has meant so much to me and still have a positive impact on young men.
“I’m familiar with the kids and the community at Prairie Heights. It’s a hard-working community that supports their sports teams. I’m excited,” he added. “Brent (Byler) is detail-oriented and a loyal guy who will have your back. He’s top-notch.”
PH athletic director Brent Byler said earlier this week it’s important for the new coach to build a program, including developing a feeder program where younger kids learn fundamentals and play and develop with the high school program’s styles and philosophies in mind. Bontrager saw first-hand how a good feeder system operated during Tim Sirk’s 15 seasons as Lakeland’s coach from 1995-2010.
Bontrager was a captain on Sirk’s first Laker team in the 1995-96 season.
“You accomplish that from the top down and the bottom up,” Bontrager said. “Beyond that, you want to build those relationships with the younger kids.”
Bontrager is entering a rebuild at Prairie Heights. The Panthers were 3-19 last season following the graduations of standout players Elijah Malone, Mike Perkins and Brandon Christlieb.
Bontrager plans to begin building the Panthers up while youngest son Brayden will be competing in college athletics somewhere nearby. Brayden Bontrager, a Lakeland senior, has drawn some interest in basketball and a little interest in baseball from small colleges in the region. He will make a decision on where he will go to school and play within the next couple of weeks.
That factor was discussed by Delmar and his family when talking about pursuing the coaching opportunity.
Delmar and wife Summer’s two sons are the all-time leading scorers in Laker boys basketball history. Brayden is No. 1 regardless of gender with 1,666 points. Camron Bontrager, a 1998 graduate, is second among boys and fourth regardless of gender with 1,528 points.
Delmar is working on putting a coaching staff together. Camron will be on it in a role to be determined.
He is excited to begin working with the Panthers when he is allowed to on June 1.
"My number one thing is passion. I want to build a culture of playing the right way and playing with passion,” he said. “I want to be gritty and hard-nosed defensively and attack regardless of who we play.”
