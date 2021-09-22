ANGOLA — The Trine University chapter of Engineers Without Borders will host a golf outing Oct. 9 at the university’s Zollner Golf Course.
The event begins with lunch at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
EWB is an international relief organization that provides all engineering services and 95% of the construction cost for communities in developing communities to assist with basic infrastructure needs.
The Trine student chapter is in the fifth year of a multi-year commitment to assist a rural village in Ecuador to obtain a consistent source of drinking water during the dry season. Proceeds from the golf outing will be used to purchase the construction materials to build two spring boxes and install pipe and a submersible pump to collect untapped spring water.
A team of four Trine engineering students and a faculty member will travel to the village in March 2022 to assist the community with the construction and installation of these components.
The cost for the golf outing is $100 per person for team play, which includes a box lunch, cart and 18-hole scramble. Hole sponsorships, which include a placard with the name of the sponsoring individual or company, are also available for $100 each.
To register by Oct. 2 or get more information, contact faculty advisor Tim Tyler, Ph.D., at tylert@trine.edu or 665-4821.
