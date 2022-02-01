BENTON — Bremen’s one-two punch of Ella Foster and Katie Moyer were just too much for Prairie Heights.
In the opening game of the IHSAA Class 2A Girls Basketball Sectional #35 at Fairfield, Foster, as Bremen’s all-time leading scorer, finished the game with 13 points and Moyer led the Lions with 16 points to lead their team to a 51-33 victory over the Panthers to advance to Friday’s semifinal against South Bend Career Academy.
Outside of the Panthers opening three-pointer from senior Alex German at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter, Prairie Heights played catch up all night long after the Lions went on a 9-0 lasting over three minutes.
“Credit to Bremen, they came ready to go,” Panthers head coach Bill Morr said. “They really took us out of our game. We found out late afternoon today that Trevyn wasn’t going be playing, and I think mentally, it got to us a little bit.”
Senior Trevyn Terry, who had started all year for Prairie Heights, was recommended by doctors to not play in Tuesday night’s game due to a tooth issue, which resulted in a core piece missing at the most important time of the season.
“She’s taking it to heart,” Morr said of Terry. “And she has no reason to. The other girls told her the same thing in the locker room and there’s nothing to hang her head about. These girls tried everything they could and the bounces just didn’t go our way tonight.”
In the second and third quarters, the Lions outscored Prairie Heights 29-17 to lead by 18, 40-22, heading into the last quarter and shut out any attempt for the Panthers to come back.
In addition to German, it was the last game for Alayna Boots, Caylee Bachelor and Kennedy Kugler as seniors.
“We’re really working in steps to get this program to where it was in the 1980s when we were a powerhouse and I think these seniors have definitely laid that foundation,” Morr said. “Now we look forward to taking these younger girls and moving that foundation and building on that.”
German led Heights in scoring with 13 points, followed by Boots (9) and Kugler (7). Junior Lili Howe and freshman Emily McCrea finished with two points each.
In addition to Moyer and Foster, Mikayla Shively (8), Kila Foster (6), Maddy Youngman (5) and Emma Graverson (3) contributed for the Lions.
The Panthers conclude the season with an 11-11 overall record while the Lions season continues, improving to 15-9.
In the night game, Fairfield defeated LaVille 33-22 to advance to play Westview in the nightcap of the sectional semifinals Friday night.
