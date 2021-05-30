AUBURN — Fremont wasted little time in taking control of the Class 1A softball sectional championship game at Lakewood Park Saturday.
Four runs in both the first and second innings put Fremont in command and gave more than enough support for the two-hit pitching of Sydney Hinchcliffe in a 10-0 victory over Elkhart Christian in a battle of Eagles.
The game was stopped in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Fremont (11-20) will host North Miami sectional champ Northfield (16-9) in the regional Tuesday.
This was a different Fremont squad than the one that won back-to-back sectionals and regionals before COVID wiped out last season, but after some struggles during this season, all’s well that ends well. All three of the school’s sectional titles have come in the last three seasons.
“This one is exciting for the girls,” Fremont coach Scott Glendening said. “They have big shoes to fill obviously from the sectional and regional championship teams. It feels pretty good. It’s my first.
“They all worked extremely hard all year long. We have a very tough conference. Our end goal was to win sectionals.”
Fremont was off and running in the first after Jada Rhonehouse was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored on a bad throw on Khloe Glendening’s sacrifice bunt. Eva Foulk and Kate Gannon had run-scoring doubles, and Alexis Book had an RBI single to make it 4-0 after one.
A single by Foulk, a safety squeeze bunt by Hinchcliffe, and a two-run single by Book doubled the lead in the second.
“We wanted to jump on them right away,” Coach Glendening said. “Getting four runs an inning there was helping and Sydney threw great. We didn’t throw her our first game with them because we didn’t want them to see her. It all worked out and our game plan came together.”
With the big lead and their pitcher in command, any sectional jitters went away for Fremont.
“I could feel it in the dugout, a little calmer, a little more relaxed,” Coach Glendening said.
Hinchcliffe fanned nine, and was solved only by Elkhart Christian catcher Maria Youngen, who had a double and a single.
After Youngen’s hit in the fourth, Lillie Secor was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second with one out. Hinchcliffe shut it down there, however, with consecutive strikeouts.
Fremont tacked on single markers in the third and fourth. Two Elkhart Christian errors led to a run in the third, and Gannon scored on another miscue after she had led off the fourth with triple to left-center.
Gannon had a double and a triple and scored three runs. Rhonehouse also crossed the plate three times.
Book had two hits and three RBIs, and Foulk and two hits and drove in two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.