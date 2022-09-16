LAGRANGE — Angola was in command in its Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division football game with Lakeland Friday night in defeating the Lakers in their homecoming game 40-21 on Laker Field.
The Hornets scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to lead 27-0 at the half.
Angola senior Andre Tagliaferri scored from a yard out on a fourth down play on the final play of the second quarter, then scored from five yards out for his third touchdown run of the game with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the third quarter. The Hornets led 33-0 after being stopped by the Lakers on a two-point run attempt.
AHS (3-2, 2-0 NECC Big) is the only NECC Big School Division team without a division loss after West Noble took it to Fairfield 33-7 in Ligonier Friday night.
The Hornets controlled things with their rushing attack, led by Tagliaferri and senior quarterback Tyler Call. Tagliaferri also had a 37-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Call scored on runs of 26 and 38 yards.
Ethan Miller added a touchdown run for Angola early in the fourth quarter. Freshman Hawkins Hasselman made 4-of-5 extra-point kicks.
Lakeland’s Khamron Malaivanh has some good runs and scored from two yards out late in the third quarter. The Hornet defense really contained him as the visitors took control in the second quarter.
The Lakers had two touchdowns against Angola backups in the final 5:44 on a 5-yard pass from Brayden Holbrook to Blake Alleshouse and on a run from sophomore Drannon Miller.
Lakeland (2-3, 1-1) travels to Central Noble this coming Friday while Angola has its homecoming game against Fairfield.
