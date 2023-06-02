MIDDLEBURY — The short road to the state tournament is underway for area prep boys golf teams.
Sectional tournaments were held on Friday, with the top three teams and top three individuals not on advancing teams moving on to next week’s regional competition.
Over at Meadow Valley Golf Club, one area team and another area individual extended their seasons for at least one more week.
Westview put together a solid team round, shooting a 324 to finish just behind sectional champion Northridge (321). Fairfield claimed the final team spot at next week’s Warsaw Regional at Stonehenge.
Lakeland senior Ben Keil shot a 1-under par 70 to claim one of three regional slots for individuals not on an advancing team.
Westview sophomore Silas Haarer won the individual sectional championship, firing a 66 (31-35) and setting a new course record at Meadow Valley.
But Haarer was more excited about the round put up by his teammates to help the Warriors advance.
“Those other guys were awesome,” Haarer said of teammates Wade Springer, Brett Springer, Bryan Yoder and Judson Herschberger.
Brett Springer shot an 82 and Yoder an 88, both personal bests.
Westview coach Jeff Marchant said the top efforts by Brett Springer and Yoder were critical.
“We’ve been working very hard,” Marchant said. “We were thinking we might be able to get that third spot.”
A 324 at the Leo Invite at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville on Tuesday of this week set the stage for sectionals, Marchant said. Haarer tied his personal best with a 65 at the Leo Invite. Two practice rounds at Meadow Valley helped prep the Warriors for their success on Friday as well.
Keil, meanwhile, extended his senior season by at least one more week and is headed back to regionals for the second time after making it as a sophomore.
A solid round all day made all the difference, Keil said. Especially the birdies he made to close out his day on Nos. 17 and 18, both with long putts.
“Solid shots are enough to shoot a good score,” Keil said.
No three-putts helped too, Keil said. His playing partners, Northridge’s Brock Reschly and Fairfield’s Brayden Miller, didn’t have more than two putts on a hole either.
Lakeland coach Jon Roush, who came out of retirement to coach the Lakers on a temporary basis this season, said Keil’s consistency was the key. Keil hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation.
“Birdie-birdie to finish 1-under,” Roush said. “That’s a good day.”
Roush said he’s enjoyed watching Keil develop over the course of four years. “He’s really matured, makes smart decisions,” Roush said. “He knows he doesn’t have to hit driver all the time.”
On the par-5 13th hole, Keil hit driver, then reached the green in 2 with a 230-yard 7-iron. He made par on the hole.
Next week’s regional tournament is set for Thursday at Stonehenge. The Northridge, East Noble, Warsaw, Canterbury and Peru Sectionals feed into the Warsaw Regional.
Northridge Sectional
At Meadow Valley Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Northridge 321, 2. Westview 324, 3. Fairfield 328, 4. NorthWood 332, 5. Lakeland 348, 6. Concord 352, 7. Goshen 353, 8. Bremen 386, 9. Prairie Heights 393, 10. Elkhart Christian 395, 11. Bethany Christian 403, 12. West Noble 431.
Team-by-team-scoring
Northridge 321 — Brock Reschly 36-39 75, Conner Hochstetler 44-39 83, Cody Hochstetler 39-41 80, Isaiah Lehman 44-46 90, Vadum Kedun 43-40 83.
Westview 324 — Silas Haarer 31-35 66, Wade Springer 38-50 88, Brett Springer 41-41 82, Bryan Yoder 44-44 88, Judson Hershberger 49-52 101.
Fairfield 328 — Brayden Miller 35-35 70, Miles Nine 39-49 88, Carter Kitson 41-41 82, Andrew Miller 42-46 88, Jasper Carl 45-49 94.
NorthWood 332 — Earl Williams 38-38 76, Ashton Hochstetler 43-41 84, Caleb Vincent 45-42 87, Chase Feenstra 49-49 98, Trevor Barrett 42-43 85.
Lakeland 348 — Ben Keil 36-34 70, Tommy Curtis 45-40 85, Nate Keil 47-45 92, Kyle Hartsough 47-54 101, Brady Ferguson 53-51-104.
Concord 352 — Charlie Deuel 41-45 86, Lucas Prough 43-43 86, Benjamin Harris 47-47 94, Nathan Schraw 44-42 86, Thoms Brunner 50-50 100.
Goshen 353 — Todd Kauffman 41-45 86, Myles McLaughlin 45-40 85, Tyler Scott 47-49 96, Joshua Narayan 44-42 86, Braxten Sheets 54-44 98.
Bremen 386 — Joshua King 39-38 77, Hunter Miller 49-45 94, Isaiah Starr 55-57 112, Easton Reed 55-63 118, Max Varner 48-55 103.
Prairie Heights 393 — Brayden Levitz 54-54 108, Braeden Morr 40-49 89, Noah Butler 49-46 95, Leyton Byler 45-56 101, William Abbott 60-56 116.
Elkhart Christian Academy 395 — Aiden Hibbard 39-40 79, Kian Hibbard 50-43 93, Jaden Vida 56-63-119, Carson Hiler 57-58 115, Caleb Overmyer 53-55 108.
Bethany Christian 403 — Cameron Heinsch 50-41 91, Noah Schrock 44-45 89, Keagan Meyer 51-48 99, Jack Goldman 65-60 125, Emerson Landis 63-61 124.
West Noble 431 — Luke Schermerhorn 55-52 107, Nevin Phares 57-48 105, Isaac Mast 53-51 104, Austin Cripe 59-56 115, Rodrigo Melchor 59-58 117.
