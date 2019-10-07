NAPPANEE – In one of its more explosive performances of the season, the Angola boys soccer team scored four first-half goals and jumped all over Lakeland early, and holding on for the 5-0 win in the opening round of the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional.
The Hornets entered the game on the heels of a disappointing finish to the regular season, dropping a 4-0 game to Lakewood Park before finishing the year in a 1-1 tie with DeKalb. You couldn’t tell that on Monday.
Senior Bryce Dailey scored two of his three goals in the first half, once on a short poke into the net, and again on a 25-yard bomb. Joel Knox and Sam Adamson added scores before the break as well.
“We’re coming into our own at the right time,” said Angola coach Brandon Appleton. “That was some of the best ball possessing we’ve done all year, and it allowed us to be aggressive and score.”
Dailey added his final score with 17:59 to play.
The Hornets advance to the semifinal round, and a game against West Noble. Angola fell to the Chargers in a 5-0 shutout on Aug. 27. West Noble defeated host NorthWood, 2-1, on Monday in a clash of top-15 teams in Class 2A.
“Gonna have a lot of nightmares, man,” Appleton said of defending the Chargers. “They’re such a good team and can attack you in so many ways. It’ll be a challenge, but we’re going to have to find out what we do best to stop them.
“But man, they’re just really good.”
