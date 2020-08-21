SOUTH WHITLEY – Whitko converted on a fourth-and-three play during overtime, then capitalized on the two-point conversion to defeat Prairie Heights 22-20 in overtime on Friday night.
It was the Wildcats first victory since defeating Manchester on Sept. 28, 2018.
Zach Wiseman scored the touchdown for the Panthers in overtime.
Luke Severe hit Quintin Ross for a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut the lead in half, 14-7.
Adams Central 43, Fremont 12
In Fremont, the Eagles got off to a solid start, marching down the field on their first possession and scoring a touchdown.
Fremont rushed for 139 yards on 36 carries. Adams Central piled up 313 yards on 36 carries.
The Eagles were 5-of-12 through the air for 39 yards.
Wawasee 42, Lakeland 0
In LaGrange, the Ryan O'Shea era got off to a rough start.
The Lakers struggled offensively and finished with only 62 yards of total offense.
They finished the game with three turnovers to just one by the Warriors.
Sophomore Deion Marshall led Lakeland with 27 rushing yards on four carries.
Wawasee quarterback Parker Young threw for 151 passing yards and four touchdowns.
