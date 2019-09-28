FORT WAYNE — Angola sophomore Izaiah Steury took on the best the New Haven Cross Country Classic had to offer Saturday and rose above them all.
Steury won the boys’ AAA race at The Plex in the final meet before the postseason series begins, finishing 5 kilometers in 15 minutes, 50.3 seconds.
Steury ran in the meet’s biggest class while the rest of his Hornet teammates ran in the Class AA race. The talented 10th grader finished a little over four seconds ahead of runner-up Jack Gillard from Bloomington South in the Class AAA race. Gillard finished in 15:54.6.
Angola did not have enough runners to have a team score in the AA meets for both the boys and the girls.
Freshman Gracynn Hinkley led the Hornets with a sixth-place finish in 19:52.6. Senior Taylor Clemens was 21st in 21:23.1, and sophomore Hannah Blum was 44th in 22:28.
The Hornet boys were led by freshman Landon Herbert in 83rd place in 19:14.3. Bjarne Cornehl was 110th in 19:44.6, and Vaughn Cooper was 112th in 19:45.1.
Fremont, Prairie Heights and Hamilton participated in the Class A meets for smaller schools.
In the girls’ meet, the Eagles were 12th with 288 points and led by Grace Schmucker’s eighth-place individual finish. The Panthers were 16th with 338. The Marines did not have enough harriers to post a team score.
Fremont only had five runners. Freshman Natalie Gochenour placed 42nd in 22:50.2.
Sophomore Roshelle Bell led Heights in 51st place in 23:35.1. Classmate and teammates Allison Steele was right behind Bell in 52nd in 23:37.2.
Oihane Cruz Ramirez was the lone Hamilton girl to run in the event. She finished in 29:57.5, and placed 159th.
In the boys’ A meet, Fremont did not have enough runners to score as a team. But Eagle sophomore Carson McLatcher led Steuben County runners in the race in 27th place in 18:15.3.
Prairie Heights finished 22nd with 635 points, followed by the Marines with 671. Freshman Kawliga Glasgo paced the Panthers in 81st place in 19:48.4. Hamilton’s top runner was sophomore Jordan Fulton in 115th at 20:34.
