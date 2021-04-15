CHICAGO — In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company Thursday announced Izaiah Steury of Angola High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.
Steury is the first Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Angola High School.
“Izaiah finished seventh at the state meet as sophomore and decided the next day that he wanted to be a state champion, and he committed to putting in the work necessary,” Angola cross country coach Brad Peterson said in a statement. “He has a focus and determination unlike anyone I’ve ever seen.”
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Steury as Indiana’s best high school boys cross country player. He’s now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced in April.
Steury won all 12 races he participated in this past season, from DeKalb’s 4-Kilometer Invitational on Aug. 18 to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in a time of 15 minutes, 23.7 seconds on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute on Halloween afternoon.
Steury also won the semi-state, sectional and regional championships, and took first at the New Prairie Invitational, the Marion Invitational and the Huntington North Invitational. He also finished 17th at the RunningLane National Championships.
In the KPC Media Group coverage area, Steury is the sixth individual overall and the third boy to win a high school cross country state championship. He is also the third area prep harrier to win a state title on a 5K course.
Also among area boys, West Noble’s Phil Wysong won it all on a 2-mile course at South Grove Golf Course in Indianapolis in 1970. Westview’s Andrew Begley won a state title over 5K at Southeastway Park in Indianapolis in 1994.
Only Steury and DeKalb’s Tyler Schwartz finished first at state on the 5K LaVern Gibson Championship Course among area harriers. Schwartz won her title in 2016.
Steury has volunteered locally on behalf of food donation drives, and has assisted the elderly as part of his church youth group.
Steury has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
