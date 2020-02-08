FORT WAYNE — Fremont dug itself an early hole and couldn’t find a way out, losing 46-37 Friday to host Blackhawk in the Class A sectional.
Fremont’s season ends at 12-11. Blackhawk, now 17-7, moves into tonight’s championship game to face Elkhart Christian, a 48-27 winner over Lakewood Park in the first game Friday.
It was the final game for seven Fremont seniors.
Macayla Guthrie, led the Eagles with 15 points. Another senior, Sydney Applegate, had six points.
The Braves led from start to finish, jumping ahead 5-0 on two scores from Sammie Miller and an Aubree VanderDussen free throw. Hailee Kline’s bucket after a Fremont turnover resulted in a 9-2 lead after eight minutes.
Fremont’s only points of the quarter came on single free throws from Jada Rhonehouse and Maddie Beeman.
The Eagles’ first field goal came when Sydney Applegate scored in the paint with 7 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the second. Later, Applegate hit a shot from the lane, but Kline scored late in the half for a 16-10 lead.
Fremont committed 11 turnovers in the first half, while Blackhawk had seven turnovers.
After two VanderDussen free throws, Fremont’s Guthrie hit a three from the left corner, trimming the deficit to 20-15 with 6:35 left in the third.
Miller’s jumper in the lane put Blackhawk on top by double figures, 27-17, with 3:15 remaining. The Braves led by nine with eight minutes to play.
Guthrie gave Fremont a chance late when she hit a three from the right wing with two minutes to go. When Blackhawk turned the ball over, she scored inside to cut the margin to just five points.
Kline, who led Blackhawk with 15 points, answered with a layup. After a Fremont miss, Lydia Stayton sank a pair of free throws with 58.2 seconds to play, extending the lead to 46-37.
Miller and VanderDussen had nine points each for the Braves.
Blackhawk was 18-of-30 at the free throw line. Fremont made 6-of-12 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.