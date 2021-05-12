WHEELING, West Virginia — Trine University senior Carlos Coeto has two more rounds of college golf left to play as he made the cut after the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships at the Oglebay Resort.
Coeto, from Mexico, shot 9-over par 150 and is tied for 35th place. He shot a 6-over par 76 on the Arnold Palmer Course Wednesday after shooting a 74 on the Speidel Course Tuesday.
Coeto will tee off at 10:10 a.m. today from the first hole of the Speidel Course.
The Thunder was in contention to be among the top 18 teams to play today and Friday, but fell seven shots short in 20th place with a 36-hole total of 48-over par 612. The final team to make the cut was Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas, with 605.
Trine had nine birdies on the back nine of the Palmer Course on Wednesday. Sophomore Mitch Lowney had four of those birdies and shot 74 for his round.
Freshman Mark Civanich had Trine’s low score on Wednesday with a 2-over par 72. Senior Cameron Ruge had 77 and classmate Todd Mieske had 79.
In total, Civanich shot 152 for two days, Lowney had 153, Ruge had 157 and Mieske had 159.
Illinois Wesleyan is the team leader with 576. Methodist is second with 581, and Guilford is third with 588.
