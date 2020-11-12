BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School held its fall sports awards program on Wednesday.
The most valuable athletes were Kalli Aaron in volleyball, Renae Meek and Amelia Johnston in girls golf, Allison Steele in girls cross country, Kawliga Glasgo in boys cross country, Leyton Byler in boys tennis, Austin Helmick in co-ed soccer and Isabella VandenBosch in cheerleading.
The Mental Attitude Award winners were Caylee Bachelor in volleyball, girls golfer Madison Kain, cross country runners Kiana Allshouse and Brady Baas, Logan Hamilton in boys tennis, Maggie Hare from the soccer team, Luke Severe from football and cheerleader Abagail Christman.
The Most Improved athletes were spiker Chloe Riehl, Dakota Butler (football), Haylee Henderson (girls golf), Nick Dyer (boys cross country), Olivia Zook (girls cross country), Josh Sheets (soccer), Breyton Ambler (boys tennis) and cheerleader Kaley Warren Hostetler.
Hamilton and cheerleader Raegan Moore were Panther Award recipients. Harriers Caylee James and Riley Cearbaugh received Panther Pride awards.
Also from the volleyball team, Aaron was named the Best Offensive Player and Chloe Riehl was picked the Best Defensive Player.
Also from the soccer team, Isaac Burns was picked as the Best Offensive Player and Collin Keeslar is the Best Defensive Player.
Also from the football team, Hunter Allen was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Cody Melson is the Defensive Player of the Year and Colton Penick received the Hustle, Hit, Never Quit award.
Also from the cheerleading team, Rebecca Notestine was awarded for having the most spirit, and Savanna Light was the most determined.
All group photos of the award winners from each Panther fall sports team will appear online at kpcnews.com.
