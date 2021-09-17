KENDALLVILLE — Juniors Hope Haarer from Westview and Mackensy Mabie from West Noble played well enough in the East Noble Sectional Friday at Cobblestone Golf Course to qualify for next Saturday’s East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Haarer and Mabie were two of the three girls to qualify for the regional even though they were not on regional-qualifying teams.
Haarer shot an 81 and was tied for second in the sectional individually with Carroll’s Gaby Frick. They were both six shots behind individual sectional champion Marissa GeRue from Carroll. GeRue shot a 3-over par 75.
Haarer had five pars and three birdies in her round and finished with a 3-over par 39 on the back nine.
Mabie shot 88, having 44 on both the front and back nine. She started well with two pars and a birdie on the first four holes. She had a tap-in birdie on the second hole after a nice short approach shot onto the green.
Mabie had eight pars to go with the lone birdie.
Northridge’s Karissa Dyer also shot 88 to to qualify for the regional round.
Carroll won the sectional as a team with 323. The Chargers were 36 shots better than runner-up Columbia City, the Northeast 8 Conference champion.
Goshen placed third with 368 to earn a regional berth. Northeast Corner Conference Tournament champion Fairfield was fourth with 374.
Concord was fifth with 385, followed by Westview (402), West Noble (408), Churubusco (420), Lakeland (427), Northridge (433) and Prairie Heights (534).
The host Knights only had one girl play in the sectional. Gracie Schoof shot a 97.
Westview also had 102 from Danika Yoder, 103 from Ava Brown, 116 from Hannah Klein and 117 from Lillian Eash.
West Noble also had Maddie Bottles with 102, Aubrey Weigold and Tori Hamman both with 109, and Abigail Hawn with 115.
Churubusco was led by Emma Walters’ 93. The Eagles also had Zoie Tonkel with 104, Reagan Baker with 106, Elizabeth Dreibelbis with 117 and Morgan Schaefer with 124.
Lakeland only had four girls playing in the sectional, led by Kylee Watkins’ 95. Amelia Trump had 104, Caitlyn Miller had 108 and Brooke Retterbush had 120.
Prairie Heights was led by Danessa Hoffman with 127 and Emily Anders with 129. Hoffman shot par on the par 3 12th hole, and Anders parred the par 4 first hole.
The Panthers also 136 from Abby Teller, 142 from Oriyanna Grossman and 144 from Emma Wylie.
