GREENCASTLE – Trine University’s women’s indoor track and field team won the DePauw University Invitational Saturday while the Thunder men’s team finished second.
The Trine women finished with a team score of 95 points to take top honors. Hanover College was second at 90 points and Kentucky Wesleyan College was third with 89 points.
Highlighting the running events was a pair of top-three finishes by freshman Amira Faulkner in the 800-meter and mile runs. Faulkner turned in a time of 5 minutes, 19.31 seconds in the mile to finish as the runner-up in the event and she placed third in the 800-meter run in 2:24.26.
Also in the 800, sophomore Madi Howard was eighth in 2:29.86.
In the 3,000, freshman Alli Smith, junior Elizabeth Lohman (Fort Wayne, Ind./Carroll) and junior Megan Theismann all recorded top-five times with Smith leading the way at 10:22.82 to finish second. Lohman placed third in 10:32.99 and Theismann was fourth at 10:42.53.
Sophomores Stephanie Hartpence was sixth in the 400 in 1:04.64 and Paige McGonigal was 10th in 1:06.68.
Senior and Lakeland High School graduate Massie Jo Maskow had top marks in the 60 hurdles and the long jump. Maskow finished fifth overall in the 60 hurdles in a time of 10.06 seconds and she was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 7 inches.
Rounding out the top finishes in the running events was a seventh-place finish by senior Hope Scholma in the 60 dash at 8.52 seconds.
Trine had one event winner and a host of top-five performances in the field events. Sophomore Valerie Obear taking top honors in the weight throw thanks to a best throw of 53-2.75, and senior Andrea Hagar was fifth at 43-10.75.
In the pole vault, Pleasant Lake sophomore Autumn Presley was second after clearing the bar at 10 feet.
Two student-athletes finished in the top five in the high jump in freshman Lia Vawter and Hartpence. Both competitors both cleared a height of 4-11 with Vawter placing fourth and Hartpence fifth due to a judge’s decision.
In the shot put, Hagar posted the third-best mark at 36-7. Obear finished seventh in a mark of 33-10. In addition, sophomore Anna Kmec was fourth at 36 feet even and Kendallville freshman Madelyn Summers was sixth with a throw of 34-4.
The Trine men were led by freshman Jake Gladieux, who set an indoor school record in the 60 hurdles while finishing second in 8.33 seconds. That beat the previous school record by three hundredths of a second.
The Thunder had 98.5 points to finish second of 17 teams. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology took the top overall team honors with 132 points and host school DePauw was third with 87.
The other event win for the Trine men was turned in by sophomore Josh Davis in the 60 dash after posting the top mark of 6.99 seconds. Camden Doyle also qualified for the finals and placed fourth in 7.19 seconds.
In the mile, junior Neil O’Brien finished second after crossing the finish line in 4:19.58 and junior Levi Neuzerling was eighth in 4:34.58.
Three Thunder runners finished in the top eight in the 5,000-meter run, led by junior Harrison Korkos in fourth in 15:55.75. Junior Alexander Amaro and sophomore William Huffman finished fifth and sixth with marks of 15:57.59 and 16:05.80, respectively.
Trine also had a pair of runners place in the top eight in the 400 with freshman Kyran Pearson recording the fifth quickest time of 53.16 seconds. Freshman William Thonn finished seventh in 53.76 seconds.
Completing the list of top efforts in the running events was freshman Skyler Schrope, who was fifth in the 800 in 2:02.28.
Senior Mitchell Martin headlined the field events with a win in the weight throw event and bested a field of 35 competitors with a best distance of 54-2.5. Two others placed in the top 10 with junior Nicolas Kane in sixth at 48-10 and sophomore Matthew Kuess in 10th at 44-10.25.
In the shot put. Kane tied for fourth at 45-2.5, senior Skyler Dunckley was sixth with a throw of 44-9 and Kuess was 10th at 41-0.25.
In the long jump, freshman Ben Williams was runner-up with a leap of 20-5. Fellow freshman Omar Campbell (Muncie, Ind./Muncie Central) also competed and placed in a tie for 10th at 18’ 6.50.”
Junior Alex Sliter was fourth in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 12-9.5.
The Thunder teams will next be action on Feb. 29 when they host the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championship meet at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
MIAA honors Bultemeyer
Trine junior Evie Bultemeyer was named MIAA Women’s Runner of the Week for her school-record performances in the mile and 800-meter run at the Grand Valley State, Michigan, Big Meet on Friday.
Bultemeyer was second out of 82 runners in the mile in 4:53.27 and seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:11.96. Both times were good enough to be provisional qualifying marks for the NCAA Division III National Championships. The mile time is second fastest in Division III so far this season, and the 800-meter time is ranked third nationally this winter.
