ALBION, Mich. – Adrian guard Jordan Harris caught the inbounded pass with time ticking off the shot clock. After dribbling through his legs, he had just enough time to quickly get a shot off.
After a bit more dribbling, he faked right, reversed back to his left, creating just enough separation from Trine defender Jake Daniels to hit a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Harris’ late three gave the Bulldogs a seven-point lead with under two minutes remaining in Saturday’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament men’s championship game. Harris also created enough separation on the scoreboard for Adrian to come away with an 80-72 win and an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
As the final buzzer sounded, Harris – a junior point guard for the Bulldogs – was hoisted into the air by a mob of teammates with chants of “MVP! MVP!” echoing throughout Albion College’s Kresge Gymnasium as Trine exited the court for likely the final time this season.
Harris averaged more than 22 points and 40% from deep entering the contest, and bested both of those Saturday night, scoring 24 points and converting 6-of-13 shots from 3-point range (46%) against the Thunder. While Harris worked the outside, senior forward Jeremy Kalonji amassed a game-high 29 points, 18 of which came on shots in the paint, along with nine more from the free-throw line. And Trine had little answers.
Jake Daniels’ 17 points led the way for the Thunder, who saw all five starters score in double figures. Marcus Winters added 16 points, Langston Johnson had 13 and five assists, Maurice Hunter tallied 11 points and freshman Brent Cox tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Many of those points simply came a little too late.
A low-scoring first half that ended in a 29-29 draw saw Daniels and Winters keep the Thunder afloat while Johnson scored just two points and Hunter went scoreless over the first 20 minutes. Winters, a career 34% 3-point shooter made 3-of-4 shots from deep in the first half – and made 50% in the game from deep – as Trine battled back from an early 10-point hole after Adrian jumped out to a 20-10 lead.
Daniels hit two free throws midway through the second half to give Trine its last lead of the game at 50-48. The two-point advantage was the largest of the game for the Thunder.
Kalonji, who averaged 19 points per game entering the night, scored 22 points in the second half in a dominant performance while grabbing 11 rebounds.
The loss likely ends the Thunder’s season. Trine tied for third with Adrian in the MIAA regular season standings, and likely had no other way into the tournament than an automatic bid from a conference tournament championship.
Championship game winners account for 43 of the 64 participating teams. The Thunder would need an at-large bid now, which is not likely to happen. Pairings for the tournament will be announced on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.