Women’s Volleyball Thunder get first win
GREENCASTLE — The Trine University women’s volleyball team went 1-2 at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association/North Coast Athletic Conference Crossover event this past weekend, getting their first win of the 2023 season in the process.
The Thunder dropped matches to Rose-Hulman (25-15, 26-24, 25-23) and host DePauw (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) before besting Hiram (25-21, 25-12, 25-16).
Olivia Jolliffe led the Thunder (1-6) against Rose-Hulman with eight kills. Rachel Campbell added 15 digs.
Against DePauw, Catherine Dobies led the Thunder with seven kills. Anna Zellers had 11 assists and freshman Lindsey Call, an Angola product, added eight assists.
Madison Dominick and Francesca Queary paced the Thunder against Hiram with eight kills each. Campbell added 12 digs.
Women’s Golf Thunder ninth at Campbell event
MARSHALL, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team finished ninth at the Kyle Campbell Memorial this past weekend.
Trine finished the tourney with a team score of 346-345-691.
Grace Dubek earned all-tournament team honors with an 81-78-159 to tie for seventh.
Freshman Mae Norman shot a 91-86-177 to finish in a tie for 47th. Bailey Bravata carded an 87-91-178 to finish in a tie for 49th.
Elsewhere for Trine, Grace Thiele had a consistent weekend with a 90-90-180. Calley Ruff had an 88-94-192.
Individual scorers for Trine included Caroline Boyd (96-89-185), Payton Ault (97-94-181), Sophie Argyle (98-97-195) and Brayton Huffman (109-94-203).
Women’s Soccer Thunder edged by Centre
ANGOLA — Trine suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday, dropping a 1-0 decision at home to Centre (Ky.).
Centre scored the only goal in the sixth minute of the first half.
Trine (1-1-3) had 12 total shots (three on goal). Bella Mabry had four of those shots.
Thunder goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier had four saves.
On Friday in Angola, Trine and Ohio Wesleyan played to a scoreless tie.
Ohio Wesleyan outshot the Thunder 13-10. Aschemeier made four saves for Trine.
Men’s Soccer Thunder lose 2 over weekend
KENOSHA, Wis. — Trine struggled on the road Sunday afternoon in a non-conference contest at Carthage, falling behind 3-0 early before ralling with a pair of goals in a 3-2 loss to the Firebirds.
The Thunder (0-2-2) got on the scoreboard in the 35th minute off a corner kick when Ryan Cote knocked home a deflection by Ben Borak. In the 39th minute, Tyler Murphy got a through ball from Landon Moreland and beat the last defender and Carthage keeper for his second goal of the season.
Thunder keeper Dillon Lambert had five saves.
On Friday in Naperville, Ill., the Thunder lost to nationally-ranked North Central 3-1.
The Cardinals led 2-0 at the half, then both teams exchanged penalty kick goals in the second half. Tyler Murphy scored for Trine.
Lambert made a save in goal.
Men’s Tennis Thunder fall to Wooster
WOOSTER, Ohio — Trine dropped a nonconference dual on the road at College of Wooster on Sunday, 6-3.
The Thunder’s No. 1 doubles team of freshman Sammy Yin and sophomore Andrew Spirrison won, 8-6. Trine also got a pair of singles wins from Yin at No. 1 (6-2, 7-5) and Cole Goodman at No. 2 (6-3, 7-5).
The Thunder also got a pair of 9-0 sweeps at Franklin on Saturday over the host Grizzlies and Webster.
Sunday’s results
Wooster 6, Trine 3
Singles: 1. Sammy Yin (T) def. Patrick Johnson (W) 6-2, 7-5. 2. Cole Goodman (T) def. Jay Dixit 6-3, 7-5. 3. Shivam Dewan (W) def. Andrew Spirrison 5-7, 6-3, 10-4. 4. Anthony VanOyen (W) def. Elijah Schilthuis 6-1, 6-1. 5. Arnav Yadav (W) def. Caleb Morris 6-1, 6-4. 6. Namit Misra (W) def. Drew Dixon 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Yin/Spirrison (T) def. Dewan-Yadav (W), 8-6. 2. Patrick Johnson/Anthony VanOyen (W) def. Drew Dixon / Cole Goodman (T), 8-3. 3. Jay Dixit/Namit Misra (W) def. Nicholas Jen/Evan Nay (T), 8-1.
Saturday’s results
Trine 9, Franklin 0
Singles: 1. Sammy Yin (T) def. Nathan Jarboe 6-2, 6-0. 2. Cole Goodman (T) def. Jaden Wells 6-3, 6-0. 3. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Dustin Garrison 6-4, 6-1. 3. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Owen Pickerill 6-0, 6-1. 4. Caleb Morris (T) def. Layton Stieneker 6-1, 6-2. 5. Nicholas Jen (T) def. Lucas Densford Garrison 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Yin/Spirrison (T) def. Lucas Densford/Ezra Schwier (F), 8-1. 2. Cole Goodman/Caleb Morris (T) def. Layton Stieneker/Jaden Wells (F), 8-3. 3. Nicholas Jen/Evan Nay (T) def. Owen Pickerill/Shay Kyser (F) 8-4.
Trine 9, Webster 0
Singles: 1. Sammy Yin (T) def. Matthew Birchmeier 6-3, 6-4. 2. Cole Goodman (T) def. Carson Fisher 6-1, 6-0. 3. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Ethan Foucheaux 6-3, 7-5. 4. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Jackson Smock 6-2, 6-3. 5. Caleb Morris (T) def. Robert McDaniel 6-0, 6-3. 6. Nicholas Jen (T) def. Jack Forlenza 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Yin/Spirrison (T) def. Matthew Birchmeier/Carson Fisher (W), 8-0. 2. Cole Goodman/Caleb Morris (T) def. Ethan Foucheaux/Jackson Smock (W), 8-5. 3. Evan Nay / Nicholas Jen (T) def. Andrew McDonald/Jack Forlenza (W), 8-3.
Women’s Tennis Thunder get split at Franklin
FRANKLIN — Trine went 1-1 in a pair of dual matches hosted by Franklin College last Saturday. The Thunder defeated Franklin, 9-0 before falling to Webster, 7-2.
Trine 9, Franklin 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (T) def. Maecee Terhune 6-1, 6-0. 2. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Ailyn Hendricks (F), 6-2, 7-5. 2. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Samantha Schick (F), 6-0, 6-1. 3. Haley Straub (T) def. Sydney Carson (F), 2-6, 6-3, 10-0. 4. Kennedy Outwater (T) def. Brenna Atchison 6-2, 6-2. 6. Lillian Trinh (T) won by default.
Doubles: 1. Locane-Maloney (T) def. Terhune-Hendricks 8-3. 2. Bassett-Straub (T) def. Carson-Schick 8-2. 3. Outwater-Trinh (T) won by default.
Webster 7, Trine 2
Singles: 1. Journee White (W) def. Elina Locane 6-1, 6-3. 2. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Bailey Higgins 6-3, 6-1. 3. Kylie Chitwood (W) def. Alexis Maloney 5-7, 6-1, 10-8. 4. Haley Straub (T) def. Maddie Mena 5-7, 6-4, 10-7. 5. Bailee Pineda (W) def. Kennedy Outwater 6-2, 6-4. 6. Evie Schuetz (W) def. Lillian Trinh 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: J. White-Chitwood (W) def. Locane-Maloney 8-3. 2. Higgins-Mena (W) def. Bassett-Straub 8-1. 3. Carlie Barban-Chloe Daughtry (W) def. Outwater-Trinh 8-3.
Women’s Triathlon Thunder trio turn in top efforts at Duquesne Invitational
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — It was a good 2023 debut for the Thunder, who had three athletes finish in the top 10 at the Duquesne Invitational Saturday.
Sophomore Grace Huisman led the Thunder with a fourth-place finish among NCAA Division III athletes, and a total time of 1:10:30.62. Huisman had the best Trine finish in the swim (10:35.21), bike (32:30.32) and run (24:49.58).
Junior Katie Berlew from Fremont was sixth among DIII competitors (total time of 1:16:41.74). Sophomore Summer South was seventh (1:16:50.21)
The Thunder also placed four athletes in spots 11-15: Sophomore Mariah Hurst (11th, 1:23:26.82), senior Rebecca Schaffner (13th, 1:27:31.62), sophomore Paige Aselage (14th, 1:27:46.27) and freshman Alyssa Seiter (15th, 1:29.17)
Club Men’s Rugby Trine wins match at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE — Trine defeated Purdue’s “B” team 46-17 on Saturday.
The Thunder are in action again this coming Saturday at Aquinas (Mich.) at 1 p.m.
