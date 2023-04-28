The Angola Kids League recently awarded $500 scholarships to Angola High School seniors Mason Gruner, Ethan Miller, Rosalyn Knauer and Alyssa Kyle.
Recipients of the AKL scholarships must have participated in the AKL for at least one season, be a current high school senior and reside in Steuben County.
Current high school athletic participation is not required. Funds are designated to be used for post-secondary education or training.
