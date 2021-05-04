ANGOLA — A young Angola baseball team took a step in the right direction with a 6-2 victory over an improved Prairie Heights squad Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
“We got some timely hitting. We pitched pretty well,” Hornets coach Roger Roddy said. “We were pretty aggressive on the bases and moved runners around quite a bit.
“We found a way not to have a major catastrophic inning.”
Angola (4-10, 3-2 NECC) put up single runs in the first, second and third innings to take a 3-0 lead. A couple PH errors helped get the Hornets’ first run across.
Leadoff hitters got on for the Hornets in the second and third innings and scored.
In the second, Dawson Gorrell doubled to deep right off of Panther starter Hunter Allen. Gorrell stole third base with one out, and scored on Ethan Miller’s groundout.
In the third inning, Tucker Hasselman led off with a double. Hasselman was nearly doubled off third base after Panther shortstop Seth Troyer caught a line drive off the bat of Kyle Brandt. But Heights did not hustle back to cover third in time. After Zak Hill lined out back to Allen, freshman Kenton Konrad doubled to right center with two outs to drive in Hasselman.
Hasselman (2-4) no-hit the Panthers (5-6, 2-3) through five and one-third innings. But his command disappeared in the sixth. He ended up with 10 strikeouts, but walked six.
Sophomore Kamden Leedy broke up the no-hit bid with a single to rightcenter to score Camden Hall and get Prairie Heights within one at 3-2.
Roddy made a pitching change after Hasselman walked pinch hitter Leyton Byler to lead the bases.
Gorrell came in and got the next two hitters to leave the bases loaded and keep the Hornets in front.
“Dawson did well against Churubusco (in the NECC Tournament consolation game Friday),” Roddy said. “We can see this coming. It’s a matter of concentration level. He’s got a shot to get some outs that are really critical.
“The biggest things with Tucker was that he pitched ahead of the count and got his breaking ball across.”
Angola rebuilt its lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. It took advantage of a couple Panther miscues, but also touched up one of the area’s best relievers, too, in Hall.
Gorrell and Miller each had opposite-field hits off Hall to drive in runs in the sixth. Konrad also scored on a double steal as Heights failed to fully execute from a throwing and catching standpoint.
Gorrell got the final five outs for the save to complete the one-hitter. Freshman Ethan Walters made a good catch and ran back well on a well-hit ball to center by the Panthers in the seventh inning. Walters has been out the last two weeks due to being in COVID-19 quarantine.
“Walters will hold things down in center. I’ve seen too many fly balls drop,” Roddy said.
“We didn’t fold. We’ve got to build on this,” he added. “I want to see us play more fundamental baseball. I’m tired of watching us beat ourselves.”
Allen (1-1) drew three walks for Prairie Heights out of the leadoff spot in the order, but took the loss on the mound.
