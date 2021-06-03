ANGOLA — Angola’s Izaiah Steury, Garrett Sauter and Tim Macomber have been an extraordinary trio this spring who have led the Hornet boys track and field team to its first sectional and regional championships in program history and being among the top several ranked teams in the state all season long.
However, they will all compete in their first and only Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Track & Field State Finals meet today at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Steury is a junior, and is 19 years old. He will turn 20 on Feb. 14, 2022, making him ineligible for the 2022 Track & Field State Finals. His last season of high school eligibility is this coming fall, so he will defend his state title in Terre Haute if he runs likes he has been over the last year and a half.
There was a possibility the trio could play a giant role in winning a state title for Angola. Steury and Sauter were added to relays to help in those efforts. But that did not work out and there will be more of an individual focus.
Steury decided to scratch out of the 1,600-meter run and will run his best event, the 3,200.
“It was Izaiah’s choice,” Hornets coach Brad Peterson said. “We went over scenarios. He helped our team do well. But why force a couple of thirds when you can score 10 points and win a state championship? His 4:09 is third (in the 1,600) in the state. Two guys ran 4:07, so there are no guarantees.
“It’s going to be a nice night to run. A little on the warm side, but it’s going to be fast.”
The state finals record in the 3,200 is 8 minutes, 51.15 seconds ran by Indianapolis North Central’s Futsum Zeinasellassie in 2012. Steury ran 8:55.07 to win the 3,200 at the Carmel Distance Showcase on April 23. He edged Carmel sophomore Kole Mathison by five hundredths of a second.
Steury has not lost 1,600 and 3,200 races on Indiana soil in the last 18 months.
“That’s a tribute to hard work,” Peterson said. “He put in the miles. He stayed motivated during the pandemic. He stayed confident. He’ll be ready to go.”
Sauter will be running in his best event at state, the 110 high hurdles.
Peterson feels the senior is back to at least 90% after a tweak in the right hamstring created some issues during the Marion Regional on May 27.
“We’re excited he’s feeling so good,” Peterson said Wednesday night. “He can relax and there is no pressure with the team and running multiple events. He’s in his favorite event and hopefully he can do it two times in the prelims and the finals.”
Sauter is the only athlete to beat Carmel’s Zachary Cox this season. The Indiana Tech signee beat one of the state favorites in the 110 hurdles at the Strive for Greatness Invitational on April 24 at Indiana Tech’s Strive For Greatness Invitational. Sauter won in 14.58 seconds.
Macomber is the only Hornet competing in multiple events at state as he will throw both the shot and the discus.
Macomber threw a personal best 162 feet, 8 inches in the regional last week in finishing second. He’s striving to hit PRs in both events today.
“He’s very capable of popping the big one at state,” Angola throws coach Mark Cockroft said. “He’s just been so good, so consistent.
“Consistency has been his key. He practices well and has transferred that into meets, especially big meets.”
