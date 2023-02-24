ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s basketball team is having a pretty good season in 2022-23: The Thunder are 22-3 and carry the No. 2 seed into this Friday night’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals against Hope.
Six-foot-seven senior forward Brent Cox, an East Noble product, has been a big part of that success. The Thunder big man has put together a breakout senior season, averaging nearly 30 minutes per game and 17.4 ppg.
It’s been four years since Cox made the decision to stay close to home and matriculate at Trine, and he hasn’t regretted a moment of it. He’s been a durable, reliable member of the Thunder program since the day he arrived on campus. The only time Cox has appeared in less than 20 games in a season was in 2020-21.
Cox averaged 7.0 ppg in 2021-22; 13.6 ppg in 2020-21; and 8.0 ppg in 2019-20.
The Thunder big man said this year’s success can be traced to feeling more comfortable with his role, as well as working hard both on and off the court.
Improved conditioning has helped Cox be able to shoulder those additional minutes — the most average minutes played of Cox’s four years at Trine.
“I’m embracing the opportunity,” Cox said before a recent practice at the MTI Center. “And I’m always looking to improve.”
The continued development of Thunder 6-9 center Emmanuel Megnanglo has opened things up for Cox to play a more pure power forward position, and the results are obvious.
Cox can provide the tough inside muscle a big needs, but he can also shoot the 18-foot jump shot and even slip out beyond the arc to drain a 3-pointer.
Cox is shooting a robust 31 percent from 3-point range.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller is proud of the additional work Cox has been putting in and especially pleased to see it paying off on the court in both tangible and intangible ways.
“He’s not only embraced his role, he’s become even more of a leader,” Miller said. “He’s had to have the kind of year he’s having for us to have the success we’re having.”
Despite growing into the role of being the Thunder’s leading scorer, that’s not the only part of Cox’s game that’s grown by leaps and bounds in 2022-23, Miller said.
“He’s had to become a better perimeter defender, and he’s embraced that too,” Miller said.
Cox is majoring in exercise science at Trine with an eye toward becoming a chiropractor.
Cox said he’s hoping to return for a fifth season in 2023-24.
Miller and his staff will be happy to have him.
But for now, the focus for Cox and the Thunder is on the immediate future: Winning the MIAA tournament title and golden ticket of an automatic NCAA Division III tournament bid that comes with it.
Cox achieved the coveted 1,000-point mark a few weeks ago, but his mind is more on team goals.
“It feels great to be a part of the team’s success with this group of guys,” Cox said. “We got rolling pretty quickly, and we’ve been clicking all season.“
Embracing the leadership role that comes with being a senior has been part of that equation for success, Cox said.
“The coaches really encouraged me to do that this year, and I’ve done it,” Cox said.
