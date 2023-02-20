ANGOLA — Saturday night, shockwaves were sent throughout the Northeast Corner Conference.
The Class 3A No. 4 West Noble Chargers, with two conference games left on their schedule, just needed a win against Angola or Garrett to clinch their first NECC regular season title since the 1985-86 season and their first outright since 1972-73.
The first of their final two opponents, Angola, would not let that happen, coming back from what appeared to be an insurmountable deficit in the third quarter to force overtime, pulling off the 77-71 stunner.
“Hats off to the kids man,” Hornets coach Brandon Appleton said. “We kept telling the whole night to keep attacking them, that there’s opportunities there and we’ve just got to get stops on the defensive end. And to the boys’ credit, we just kept fighting and we had a chance. That’s all we can ask.”
Speaking on the loss, Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said, “It was pretty simple. We couldn’t get stops. We couldn’t keep the ball in front of us. As a team collectively, we could not keep the ball in front of us, missed free throws down the stretch and turnovers throughout the game played a huge part of it.”
Down 53-34 with 5:36 left in the game, the Hornets (7-13, 6-3 NECC) started their comeback with an 8-0 run with free throws from senior Dane Lantz (19 points) and five consecutive points from junior Cam McGee (23 points).
The Chargers responded when senior Austin Cripe (21 points) knocked down a pair of free throws and made a left-handed layup, followed by a layup from junior Bradyn Barth after Angola senior Tyler Call (23 points) hit a 3-pointer to stay up 59-46.
Barth led the game with 25 points and was a big factor in West Noble’s lead early on, scoring 11 first-quarter points to put his team up 18-11, before being held to four in the second and scoreless in the third. Senior Derek Slone (13 points) provided support in that time frame, hitting four 3-pointers for the game.
“Bradyn got us off to a great start,” Marsh said. “They didn’t really have an answer and they ended up trying to play him straight up initially, and then they started sending a double team. We need to be more aggressive out of that double team to make them pay for sending it and not kick it out and holding it sometimes. When the ball sticks, that’s a problem.”
While it wasn’t the only contributing factor to the game, the game was basically won and lost at the free throw line, as Angola went 29-for-33 and West Noble was 12-for-25. In the fourth quarter and overtime period, the Chargers were 8-for-19 at the charity stripe.
“Kudos to (Angola),” Marsh said. “Twenty-nine-for-33 from the free-throw line. That’s pretty darn good. Even with as bad as we were in the fourth quarter defensively, we still had the opportunity because of the lead we had at the time, and we still had the opportunity to close the thing out if we just made free throws.”
Angola completed the comeback in the form of Call, who scored the final four points in the final 30 seconds of regulation, including the game-tying free throws with 18.4 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied at 64.
“Honestly, we never really felt much changed,” Appleton said. “First half, we just didn’t hit some shots and they hit some, and as the game wore on, we felt like percentages would play themselves out.”
In overtime, Lantz put the Hornets out in front for the first time since 3:31 of the first quarter (11-9) with an and-one to go up three.
Cripe scored on West Noble’s next possession to make it a one-point game, but a 6-0 run by Angola over two and a half minutes and several missed shots by the Chargers later sealed their fate.
“It’s been a wild ride this year with a lot of close games that we just didn’t pull out early in the season,” Appleton said. “And here lately, it’s just been continuing to preach and keep believing in what we’re doing because there’s things coming and you need some of these nights to keep that belief.”
He continued, “I’m real proud of the way the boys have been competing this weekend and we’ve been doing a great job preparing them during the weeks. It showed from here.”
With the loss, the Chargers (18-3, 8-1) need a victory against the Railroaders to ensure they don’t share the NECC regular season championship with Westview. West Noble had defeated Westview twice this season, in the first round of the conference tournament and at the beginning of February.
“We just got some things to sort out in the locker room and I told them before I walked out ‘We win together, we lose together,’ Marsh said. “Hopefully, this is a little bit of a wake-up call for a few guys and we take ownership of what we did well, definitely what we did wrong and we’ve got to be better from here.”
Angola also picked up 9 points from sophomore Kyler Huscher, four from senior Landon Herbert and three from junior Trey Hinman.
Other scorers for the Chargers were seniors Nevin Phares (5 points) and Luke Schermerhorn (4 points) and junior Zach Huff (3 points).
Angola also won the junior varsity game 53-44. They were led by freshman Hawk Hasselman with 11 points and three freshmen (Tommy Caswell, Max Tynan and Haven Stockamp) with eight points apiece.
The Chargers were led by freshman McKale Bottles with a game-high 13 points, followed by junior Henry Belmares’ 11.
The Hornets end the regular season at home Friday night against Lakeland, and West Noble travels to Goshen tonight.
