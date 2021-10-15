LIGONIER — West Noble ended its regular season with a 26-12 victory over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game Friday night.
The Panthers (3-6) battled throughout, but the Chargers (4-5) mustered a little more offense. The game was scoreless after one quarter, then West Noble led 6-0 at the half.
Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29
On senior night in LaGrange, it was a stunning defeat for the Lakers.
The Tigers marched the length of the field in a little less than a minute after Lakeland took the lead on a Caleb Sellers 34-yard touchdown run to win it on a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left.
Sellers’ TD and Carson Mickem’s extra point put the Lakers up 29-26 with 1 minute, 13 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.