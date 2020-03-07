FREMONT — Fremont senior Karson Meeks announced his commitment to play football at nearby Trine University on Friday afternoon.
Meeks has gotten off to a head start academically at Trine. He already has taken his core freshman courses. He thinks his work ethic will also help him fit in well within the Thunder football program.
“Working hard is what I’ll take away from my time at Fremont. It helped us win more games last season and I look for that growth to continue,” Meeks said. “Working hard in the offseason and during the season. If you show a drive to play (at Trine), they’ll put you out there.
“I’ll just do whatever the coaches say.”
Eagles coach Jim Hummer said, “Karson is one of the hardest working kids in our school. He’s a model student. He had the drive to keep working and improving each year. He has the work ethic to be successful.”
Meeks was second on the Fremont team in total tackles this past season with 58.5, including 39 solos and 2.5 quarterback sacks. He had a fumble recovery. He also rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns and caught six passes for 58 yards. The son of Adam and Tabitha Meeks was an All-Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division honorable mention.
Karson Meeks helped the Eagles to a 4-6 season in 2019. The win total is the most for Fremont since it won four games in 2012.
Meeks will study criminal justice at Trine.
