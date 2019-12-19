EMMA — It’s been a difficult season for a young Westview girls basketball team. But nothing has come easy for a senior-laden Fremont squad. Something had to give.
The Eagles made enough plays while the Warriors didn’t have enough playing without their best player Gloria Miller, who fouled out with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left. Fremont won the Northeast Corner Conference contest 50-39.
Eagle senior Macayla Guthrie made the biggest shots, hitting two three-pointers between a Westview turnover. Fremont led 42-35 after Guthrie’s second triple with 2:38 left.
Guthrie finished with 17 points, four assists and three steals. Sophomore guard Jada Rhonehouse added 14 points for the Eagles. Samantha Kuhn added seven points and nine rebounds.
“A win is a win,” Fremont coach Scott Sprague said. “I want the girls to have a good holiday and I’m glad we came through and won this one.”
Fremont (5-7, 2-4 NECC) turned takeaways into buckets to get itself going in the latter half of the first quarter. It built a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Then the Warriors (1-12, 0-6) made a run. Miller did not score her first points until there were a little over six minutes left before halftime. She ended up with seven points in the second quarter to help bring her team even with the Eagles late in the stanza. Fremont led 21-20 at the break.
“When we play fast and turn people over, we’re a better team,” Sprague said. “Then we let them come back. I don’t know if we get too excited with a lead or what.”
The contest stayed close the rest of the way. The biggest lead in the second half was four by Fremont before Guthrie’s two big threes.
“From the perimeter, we did not get a lot out of our zone offense. It was not as crisp,” Westview coach Randy Yoder said. “Fremont is a zone team and they played it pretty well.
“They have eight seniors, so they’ve got some experience. It seemed like it paid off tonight.”
Miller led the Warriors with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Kate Welsh had eight points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Alexys Antal had seven points and four steals.
Yoder likes how his Westview girls are continuing to compete and learn.
“Every night, they come to practice ready to learn. They try to grind it out and get better every practice,” Yoder said. “We’re making baby steps. But I’m happy with the girls’ mindset and outlook. As a coach, that means a lot.
“The attitude and cohesiveness is strong. We need to keep building from it.”
In the junior varsity game, Westview won 37-30. Hailey Miller had 12 points and Katrina Schwartz scored eight for the Warriors.
Kalyn Schlottman led the Eagles with 14 points and Katie Berlew scored 10.
