ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County’s youth basketball league is completing its season today and enjoyed record participation in 2023 with a little more than 150 boys and girls involved from ages 6-12.
That was one of many areas the league exceeded the expectations of the Angola-based YMCA’s Wellness Director Brice Bolinger.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “It was a great thing to see on Saturdays. I’m very pleased with how it went.”
Practices were held from Monday to Wednesday evenings. Each player had a practice a week leading up to games that were played on Saturday mornings. The league lasts for five weeks and started in late January.
The YMCA of Steuben County has had this youth basketball league in one form or another for a large majority of the winters since it opened in 2000. COVID did disrupt it a couple years back.
The basketball league is about the basics and for all of Steuben County. Exposing the children to the sport, teaching them the fundamentals and having fun was what it was all about.
The people have made this recent form of the league go well, said Bolinger.
“It’s a community program. It’s volunteer driven,” he said. “Most importantly, it’s a fun program. We welcome all ability levels.
“I thought it would be more challenging to get enough help. But they stepped forward,” Bolinger continued. “We have more teachers and role models. We have a coach who is 18 years old and a couple of coaches in their 70s. One is a retired teacher. They have all been fantastic for the kids in our program.”
The coaches who have volunteered their time was more prepared than they ever had been has the YMCA of Steuben County held a coaches clinic for the first time. Angola High School boys basketball coach Brandon Appleton and Trine University men’s basketball coach Brooks Miller volunteered their time to conduct the clinic.
“I called Brooks and thought he would be busy. I was surprised. He loved to help,” Bolinger said. “He and Brandon had a great coaches clinic. They did a fantastic job helping the coaches with structure.”
The clinic proved to be very helpful.
“Our main goal is to produce good athletes and great kids,” Bolinger said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve seen that improvement from week one to where we are at now.
“We had a lot of beginners who never played before. In five weeks, there have been a lot of improvement,” he continued. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches.”
The YMCA of Steuben County has held week-long basketball camps over the past two summers to help build its identity as a basketball outlet for youth. The camps were free for the boys and girls who took part thanks to a donation made by Chris and Jerilyn Mapes. Appleton hosted both camps.
“Everything has kind of come together,” Bolinger said.
