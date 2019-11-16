OSSIAN — Angola still has a little ways to go to before the whole team has their legs under them. The Hornets (1-2) were worn down after a frenetic first half and lost 69-63 at Norwell on Saturday night.
The first 16 minutes were fast and both teams were knocking down shots, but no one more than Angola's Hanna Knoll, who finished 5-of-6 from distance and 21 points in the first half. The Hornets led 41-31 at the break, but struggled to keep the momentum, scoring only four points in the third quarter.
"It sucks. We found we can play a really solid half of basketball, now we got to complete it," Angola coach Brandon Appleton said. "It's early in the season. I think both teams are still working out some kinks. You can see with Ally Lortnz and Kayla Fenstermaker, they still got their volleyball legs and are not quite ready for basketball yet."
The pace slowed significantly in the second half, and the fouls quickly piled up.
"It wore (Norwell) down, but it also wore us down. We're not in shape yet. Hats off to (Norwell)," Appleton said on the pace in the first half.
The Knights (2-1) took advantage of the tired Hornets and the fouls that were called on them. Norwell cut the 10-point lead by Angola to just two by the end of the third quarter and did it by getting to the free-throw line. It went 6-of-7 from the charity stripe during the period and 24-for-31 for the game.
The Hornets scored early in the second half on a drive from Megan Nisun, then they didn't score until there were 35 seconds left in the third quarter on a layup from Knoll. It also didn't help that Angola turned the ball over seven times in the quarter.
"It was a mix of things. We had a couple layups that we thought we fouls that we have to be stronger and finish," Appleton said. "Once you see that ball go in the basket, it drives a lot of things, and they do a great job of mixing up their defenses. Maybe we weren't recognizing somethings on our end with what they were doing in mixing it up, and it just got us out of rhythm.
"Honestly, it wasn't so much what we did on offense, we started fouling defensively, and that just took just took the flow out of the game we had. When we start fouling like that, it puts us in a bind."
The Knights went back and forth between a man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone and the Hornets struggled to find easy passing lanes.
Norwell briefly grabbed the lead to start the fourth before Lauren Leach hit a pair of free throws to give Angola back the lead at 50-48. Then, a 9-0 over the next three minutes by the Knights left the Hornets with their largest deficit (seven points) since the first two minutes of the game when it was 11-4.
It came down to which team could make its free throws down the stretch. Norwell didn't let up too much, and Angola did give itself a chance with under 10 seconds to go. Knoll hit a deep three-pointer to cut the lead to 65-63 with 3.2 seconds left. An intentional foul was called on the Hornets on the ensuing inbounds, giving the Knights two free throws and the ball and effectively ending the game.
Knoll finished with 31 points and four steals, Fenstermaker finished with 10 points and six rebounds and Leach had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Norwell was led by Maiah Shelton's 23 points, and 15 from Kaylee Fuelling, who also had a game-high six steals.
