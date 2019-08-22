ANGOLA — Westview sophomore Jadon Yoder lifted his arms in the air and shrugged, turning to his teammates before running downfield. Yoder had just sent a penalty kick flying into the top left corner of the net, a kick so good even he couldn’t believe he hit it.
The goal was the fifth of the day for Yoder, and the last of a game which saw the Warriors defeat the host Hornets 7-2 in their home opener.
“He just played what was given to him, which is exactly what we needed,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said of Yoder. “He was patient on the field and knew when to attack.”
Long before that final penalty kick, Yoder gave Westview an early two-score lead in the first half. He scored the game’s opening goal on a free kick, then put the ball into the net again just 32 seconds later.
“We were just pressuring them,” Martin said of the sequence.
Westview built up a 4-0 lead before the Hornets got on the board. Kane Wagner scored Angola’s first goal with 4:51 left in the half, then again with 2:05 on the clock.
The Hornets had come close several times before, but had watched their chances at points dwindle for one reason or another. Four offsides calls in the first half and six missed shots had tempered what began as a very aggressive offensive approach. But Wagner’s goals sparked a momentum change that had the game feeling like it had been turned on its head.
“We were up on the scoreboard, but it felt like we were losing,” Martin said. “I was a little scared. In the NECC, you have to be able to hold teams off, because they’re all capable of making runs.
“I wasn’t sure we knew how to do that after the first half.”
A Northeast Corner Conference title contender, Westview (2-0) is already off to a better start this season than last, despite graduating 12 seniors. The Warriors field eight new starters in a lineup that consists primarily of underclassmen. Martin said this season is about building for the future as much as it is about the present, though the Warriors are reaping some pleasant rewards in the mean time.
A team that struggled to score in 2018 (the Warriors scored only 30 goals), Westview has tallied 11 through two games in 2019, and Martin believes that number should be even higher.
“Sometimes our guys are a little hesitant,” he said. “I just want to tell them ‘shoot the ball!’ If you have a shot, take it. The worst that can happen is you miss.”
Westview continues its season on Tuesday, visiting Goshen, while Angola hosts East Noble Saturday.
