EMMA — The Prairie Heights girls basketball team gave coach Bill Morr his first career varsity head coaching win Friday evening as the Panthers defeated Westview 48-27 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams at the Warrior Dome.
The Warriors only played six girls. Some varsity players and the entire junior varsity team have been in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program and close contact to that player. Westview coach Ryan J. Yoder said all those girls will be back to practice on Monday. But first, the Warrior six will host Wawasee today at 2 p.m.
On the other side, Prairie Heights have not had its two leading players, juniors Kennedy Kugler and Alayna Boots, since its season opener at home against Heritage on Nov. 10. Kugler and Boots have just returned from COVID-19 quarantine, and took part in their fourth and final mandatory practices on Friday morning. They will host area power Garrett this evening.
Not having Kugler and Boots have allowed other Panthers to grow and be assertive.
Junior guard Alex German didn’t waste any time out of quarantine in her first game action for the Prairie Heights program in over a year and a half. She had a game-high 17 points with seven boards, four assists and three steals.
“Alex handled the ball the majority of time,” Morr said. “She didn’t force things. She let the game come to her. Defensively, she did very well in position and caused a lot of disruptions.”
Sophomore forward Trevyn Terry has asserted herself since the season began. She utilized her size advantage in the post Friday in getting 15 points and seven rebounds.
“Girls look at her differently,” Morr said. “She opens herself to the ball. She is stronger with the ball. She wants the ball.”
Like German, senior Jaycee Malone made her 2020-21 debut after a delayed start due to quarantine and not playing basketball last season. She had four assists and drew postgame praise from the coach.
Westview (0-5, 0-1 NECC) led 5-2 early, then Prairie Heights went on a 13-0 run that started in the first quarter and carried over into the second quarter.
The Panthers (1-2, 1-0) led 24-11 at the half, then scored the first seven points in the third quarter. Terry converted a three-point play, then hit a mid-range jumper. Caylee Bachelor ended the spurt with a long two-pointer from the right wing.
“Caylee is stepping into being a big offensive threat,” Morr said. “She’s now looking to shoot. She’s getting that confidence.
“It’s good to get a big win,” he added. “With the confidence gained and the hungriness of Alayna and Kennedy coming back, we look forward to playing a solid Garrett team.”
Eight players scored for Heights Friday against Westview. Tonight at home, the Panthers will have their full complement of players for the first time this season.
Senior Hallie Mast led the Warriors with 10 points. Sophomore Kamryn Miller had seven points, and classmate Andrea Miller scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.