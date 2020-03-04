BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights senior guard Alexis German signed to play basketball at Parkland College on Wednesday afternoon.
Parkland is a junior college in Champaign, Illinois. German looks to grow as a player and a person there and then take that better version of herself to a four-year college to continue her basketball career after completing her two years at Parkland.
“I really like the coaching staff and their style of play,” German said. “I feel it’s the best fit for me overall.”
German led the 9-14 Panthers in scoring this past season at 12 points per game and was selected to the All-Northeast Corner Conference Team. She also averaged 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. She made 80% of her free throws (92-115) and shot 32% from three-point range (29-92).
German is second on Prairie Heights girls basketball’s career scoring list with 1,069 points. She is second to 1999 graduate Sarah Gordon, who had 1,379 points and whose married name is now Beilke.
“It feels good, but it’s not over yet,” German said. “I have many goals I want to achieve.”
German will study biological science at Parkland.
Parkland’s women’s basketball team finished this regular season at 23-6. It played its first game in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 24 tournament Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.