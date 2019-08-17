COLUMBIA CITY — Angola started its volleyball season with a sweep of a new look Columbia City program Saturday afternoon at Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium 25-10, 25-20, 25-11.
Hornet coach Lloy Ball substituted freely after the first set with a long bench. He had 18 girls dressed for the varsity match and did his best to get all of them some action. Angola has 11 seniors.
“That’s good and bad,” Ball said of carrying 11 seniors. “The good is that they have shown their dedication and commitment to the program. They are all in with what we want to do, and this group loves each other. The bad is are your going to keep them all happy? The answer is no.”
Ball thought the focus was good for the most part from his girls, but they did not pass as well as he would have liked.
As experienced and talented as Angola is, not having Gabriela McHugh as the setter is quite different. McHugh is now at NCAA Division I North Carolina, Greensboro.
Senior Emma Archbold and junior Teagan Mattox shared much of the setting duties.
“That’s a huge hole to not have an athlete like Gabby out there,” Ball said. “Teagan was good in the JV (junior varsity) match, but was nervous with me. Emma is not like Gabby physically, but she knows how to run a team.”
The Hornets opened up the first set with a 7-0 run to take a 16-8 lead and cruised to victory.
In the second set, Archbold had two aces in helping Angola to a 3-0 lead. The Hornets extended their lead to 12-4.
The Eagles got within three at 22-19 with a kill. But Ashlyn Meyer answered with a kill, then the Eagles had a hitting error to put AHS up 24-19.
“We had a different lineup in the second set and the girls did not adjust to it as well. And Columbia City is a really scrappy team,” Ball said. “We were able to refocus in the third set.”
Angola went on an 11-1 run to take a 13-4 lead in the third and final set.
First-year Columbia City coach Kaitlin Daniels was encouraged by what her team did against one of the top teams in northeast Indiana.
“The girls played out of this world,” Daniels said. “Blocking was phenomenal. We were taking it to them and creating out-of-system situations for them. We played as a unit.
“Our struggles came in serve receive. But you got to give Angola and Coach Ball credit. They have a lot of phenomenal players. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
The Hornets won the freshman match 25-9, 25-14.
The Eagles will play at Fort Wayne North Side on Tuesday.
Angola will open its home schedule on Wednesday against archnemesis Bishop Dwenger. The Saints have ended the Hornets’ season at sectional in three-set sweeps the last four seasons, including twice in sectional finals. The freshman and JV matches will start around 6 p.m.
Elkhart Memorial 3,
Westview 0
In Elkhart, the Crimson Chargers defeated the Warriors 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
Senior Payton May had 12 kills and 11 digs for Westview in its season opener. She is four kills away from 1,000 in her prep career and will go for it in the Warriors’ next match Thursday at Goshen.
Gloria Miller had 25 digs and five kills for Westview Saturday. Hallie Mast had nine assists and two aces. Allie Springer put all eight of her serves in play and had an ace. Freshman Lucy Rensberger had four blocks.
Memorial won the junior varsity match 25-11, 25-11.
Lakewood Park Invitational
In Auburn, the host Panthers won both their matches, defeating Fremont 25-15, 25-17 and Elkhart Christian Academy 27-25, 25-13.
Will Robbins has 51 wins in his tenure as LPC coach.
Fremont was 1-1 on the day. Hunter Gaerte earned her first win as a varsity coach as the Eagles defeated ECA in three sets.
