BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School held its fall sports awards program earlier this month.
The most valuable players were Kalli Aaron from the volleyball team, Camden Hall on defense and Bailey Robison on offense from the football team, Kawliga Glasgo from boys cross country, Allison Steele and Katia Fernandez from girls cross country, Isaac Burns from the co-ed soccer team, Leyton Byler from the boys tennis team, Danessa Hoffman from the girls golf team and Isabella Vandenbosch from the cheerleading team.
The Mental Attitude Award recipients were Caylee Bachelor and Katie Eash from the volleyball team, Caleb Manprasert from the football team, cross country runners Max Cook and Breonna Glasgo, Gavin Roberts from the soccer team, Chase Bachelor from the boys tennis team, Emily Anders from the girls golf team and cheerleader Rebecca Notestine.
The Most Improved athletes were spikers Eash and Shyanne Duncan, football player Phillip Sheets, harriers Jordan Klump, Dyllan Prater and Britney Hostetler; Ethan Wolheter from the soccer team, Chase Bachelor from the boys tennis team, golfer Abby Teller and cheerleader Jade Caudill.
The Panther Pride Award winners were Vandenbosch from the cheer squad, cross country boy Brady Baas, cross country girl Caylee James and golfer Oriyanna Grossman.
Also from the volleyball program, Chloe Riehl was named the Best Defensive Player and Hunter Kleeberg was named the Best Offensive Player.
Also from football, Hunter Allen received the Hustle, Hit, Never Quit award.
The soccer program also named Burns the Best Offensive Player and selected Josh Sheets as the Best Defensive Player.
In boys tennis, Breyton Ambler received the Panther Award and Hayden Culler was picked Newcomer of the Year.
In cheerleading, Abby Christman won the Most Determined award.
