ANGOLA — The struggles for Trine University’s baseball team continued on Friday afternoon when it suffered its fifth straight loss, falling to Alma 7-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Association game at Jannen Field.
The Scots (11-15-1, 6-3 MIAA) scored three runs in the fifth inning off Trine starter Cam Nagel (3-4) to break a 2-2 tie.
Alma executed a double steal where Dalton D’Alexander stole home to take a 3-2 lead. Not long after, Avery Carnicom hit a 2-run home run to center.
The Thunder had two-out magic to draw even with the Scots after the visitors struck first with two runs in the top of the second.
After two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the second, Preston Henschen doubled to the rightcenter gap and scored on Daniel Rumburger’s single to make it a 2-1 game.
Adam Stefanelli led off the Trine fourth inning with a single to left. He scored three batters later on Avery Fulford’s infield single with two outs.
The Thunder only had two hits over the final five innings.
Cam Jones (3-1) allowed two earned runs on seven hits over the first six innings for Alma. Davin Reif got the final six outs for his first save of the season.
Henschen and Rumberger each had two hits for Trine (13-14, 4-5). Stefanelli had the single and walked twice.
The Scots and the Thunder had Friday’s game moved from Sunday after looking at the weather forecasts and seeing rain in it for Angola on Sunday.
The two teams will complete their three-game series with a doubleheader today in Alma, Michigan, starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.