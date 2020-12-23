LIGONIER – West Noble’s girls basketball team continued its strong play Wednesday night and took sole possession of first place in the Northeast Corner Conference with a 64-31 victory over Fremont.
The Chargers (10-2, 6-0 NECC) took a half-game lead in the conference over 5-0 Lakeland. West Noble will return to action after the holidays on Jan. 2 at the Lakeland Shootout. The Chargers and the Lakers will get a close look at each other, but won’t play each other. They will both play Tippecanoe Valley and Concord.
On Wednesday, West Noble and Fremont were both on the back end of playing NECC games on consecutive nights. The Chargers pressured the Eagles into turnovers early and often, just like Central Noble did in Fremont on Tuesday night.
West Noble led 12-4 midway through the first quarter. The Eagles (2-8, 1-5) made some free throws to narrow the gap and hang around, trailing only 15-10 late in the stanza.
The Chargers put the game out of reach in the second quarter by outscoring Fremont 18-2 to take a 35-12 lead into the halftime intermission. The only Eagle points in the second quarter came when Olivia Dirr made a midrange baseline jumper at the buzzer.
West Noble forced 31 Fremont turnovers after causing 28 Prairie Heights turnovers in a 67-30 rout Tuesday night.
Lilly Mast led the Chargers Wednesday with 23 points, six steals and four rebounds. Mackensy Mabie had 14 points and three assists. Erin Shoemaker had seven points and three steals off the bench. Nichelle Phares grabbed nine rebounds, and Jazmyn Smith had five steals. Eight different West Noble players scored.
Eva Foulk paced Fremont with 12 points and five rebounds. Dirr had six points and three assists. Senior Emily Meyers scored the first three points of her varsity career. Her field goal drew an explosion of cheers from her teammates on the Fremont bench.
The Eagles will return to action next week with a couple of nonconference home games in place of their canceled holiday tournament. They play Bremen on Tuesday, then take on New Haven next Wednesday. Both games will start with 1 p.m. junior varsity tipoffs.
Fremont won the junior varsity contest 32-27. Alexis Book had 11 points and Khloe Glendening scored six for the Eagles. Alexia Mast had six points and Emily Thompson scored five for West Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.