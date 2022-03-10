ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s basketball team has been blessed to have three great seniors as captains these past few years.
The trio of Tara Bieniewicz, Kelsy Taylor and Kayla Wildman all hail from bigger high schools in larger communities are soaking up their final moments as players for the Thunder. They are preparing for their run in this weekend’s NCAA Division III Sweet 16 round at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky.
Bieniewicz attended Macomb Dakota High School in suburban Detroit. Macomb Dakota is Michigan’s largest high school in terms of enrollment.
Taylor, meanwhile, played at New Albany here in Indiana.
And Wildman did her prep work at Rockford, just north of Grand Rapids.
Bieniewicz, a guard, leads the Thunder women in scoring at 10.9 points per contest. She is shooting 39.7% from three-point range (73-184) and also averaged three rebounds per game and blocked 21 shots.
Taylor, a center, averages 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shoots 52.3% from the floor (114-218). Wildman, also a guard, is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and is shooting almost 35% from three-point range (52-149).
Taylor said coming from a bigger area was a bit of an adjustment at first, but she quickly adapted to the small-town atmosphere of Angola.
For Bieniewicz, one the best parts of her Trine experience has been the smaller, more compact campus.
“Coming here to a smaller-sized school, it’s been an adjustment, but it’s been a good adjustment,” Bieniewicz said. “You feel more like family here. At my high school, I’d walk past kids I didn’t know all the time. Here at Trine, you know everybody, including the faculty and staff.”
The Trine senior trio are becoming more cognizant that the ride is coming to an end with each step they take toward the Final Four.
“It feels great to be back in the NCAA Tournament, especially the Sweet 16,” Wildman said. “Especially with what happened when we were sophomores.”
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the rest of the tournament in 2020 after the Thunder had made it to the Sweet 16.
Last year, the entire tournament was cancelled. So this group is especially aware of how special this final ride is.
“Every time out there might be your last game,” Bieniewicz said.
Undefeated Transylvania is the host team of the four-team sectional Friday and Saturday. The Thunder (26-3) will take on the Springfield (Mass.) College Pride (24-4) in the first semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Clive M. Beck Center, followed by the Pioneers (26-0) taking on Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas (24-4) at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners will play in the sectional final Saturday at 6 p.m.
