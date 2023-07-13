ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County will once again be partnering with Angola High boys basketball coach Brandon Appleton to host a free co-ed basketball camp from July 31 to August 4 for boys and girls entering grades 3-8 this upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The camp will run from 8-10 a.m. each day for youth entering grades 3-5. The session for youth entering grades 6-8 will run from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day.
The camp is open to the community at no cost due to a donation made by Chris and Jerilyn Mapes, who wanted to provide a free summer program to the youth of Steuben County.
“We are so appreciative of the Mapes and their continued support of this program,” said Brice Bolinger, Senior Program Director at the YMCA of Steuben County, which is located at 500 E. Harcourt Rd. “This will be the third summer doing this camp.”
It has always been a fun camp with top-notch instruction by Appleton and his staff, and by Trine University basketball players, said Bolinger.
Participants of all abilities are welcome at the camp, which will focus on fundamental development, including shooting, passing and ball handling. There will also be friendly competitions and prizes awarded.
Each camp participant will receive a basketball and a t-shirt.
Registration can be done online at www.ymcasteuben.org, by calling 668-3607 or in person at the YMCA of Steuben County welcome center.
