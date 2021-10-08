ANGOLA – Angola High School senior distance running standout and defending boys state cross country champion Izaiah Steury announced on Friday morning that he will run cross country and track at the University of Notre Dame.
Angola online network Hometown Media taped the announcement and released it at halftime of the Garrett-Angola varsity football game Friday night. The network revealed Steury’s final five schools he was choosing from after the live broadcast of Hornets’ home varsity volleyball match with East Noble Wednesday night.
Along with Notre Dame, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Liberty and NCAA Division II Grand Valley State, Michigan, were also on Steury’s short list.
Steury said to Hometown Media that Notre Dame was the best fit for him because of coach Sean Carlson and the team.
“Team-wide, I felt more connected to them,” Steury said. “I felt more motivated to be a part of their team. Their team chemistry is incredibly amazing.”
“Coach Carlson has been very motivational to me. I appreciate the love they’ve given me and for accepting me for who I am.”
The Fighting Irish men’s cross cross country team is currently ranked second in the country. It was second in the NCAA Championship meet in mid-March in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and won the Atlantic Coast Conference meet last fall.
Steury is the first KPC Media Group North Zone runner to choose Notre Dame since DeKalb High School graduates Kaleb Van Ort and Ryan Johnson ran for the Fighting Irish in the early 2000s.
“I’m super proud of him,” Angola boys cross country and track and field coach Brad Peterson said of Steury to Hometown Media. “I love that he’s close by, only a little over an hour away. He’ll be a key component to who they have coming back.”
