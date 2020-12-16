FREMONT — A big third quarter propelled Heritage to a 67-51 victory over Fremont Wednesday night.
The Patriots (1-1) and Eagles (2-3) were tied 25-25 at the break, then Heritage’s Luke Saylor and Nyles Knapke got hot from outside. Saylor finished with a game-high 30 points, 17 came in the third quarter. Knapke ended up with 15, all from the perimeter. Dalton Wasson hit four threes for the Patriots to finish with 12.
Gabel Pentecost led the Eagles with 14, and Ethan Bontrager had 10 after knocking down three triples. Nick Miller and Logan Brace each dropped in nine, and Kameron Colclasure added seven.
Saylor scored the first eight points for Heritage to start the third quarter.
Bontrager gave the home team a 30-27 lead with his second three of the night, then Saylor answered with back-to-back buckets, including one off a steal, then a three by Knapke increased the Patriot lead to 34-30.
Threes by Pentecost and Miller tied the game back up at 36-36 with 4:10 left in the third, but Knapke buried two more triples and Saylor added another to take a 45-39 lead.
Knapke’s second three started a 11-0 run that ended the third quarter and was punctuated with a three-pointer by Saylor at the buzzer to give Heritage a 53-39 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Fremont got as close as 10 the rest of the way but couldn’t get the margin back to single digits. Bontrager, Ethan Bock and Pentecost all hit long distance shots in the final eight minutes, but Wasson put in two more to keep the Patriots at a comfortable distance.
A total of 21 three-pointers were made in Wednesday’s contest, 12 by Heritage and nine by Fremont. The Eagles shot 36% from beyond the arc while the Patriots 41%.
The Eagles jumped out to an 14-4 early lead, fueled by dribble penetration and shots near the rim, which were hard to come by the rest of the game as the Patriots switched to a zone defense. Brace scored three consecutive buckets inside, including one in transition to make it 8-4. The junior also completed a three-point play a minute later to pushed the Fremont lead to 10.
The second quarter featured a back-and-forth battle of three-pointers. Saylor hit the first of the period to cut the lead to four, then his teammate Knapke drilled back-to-back shots from distance to tie then take the lead, 22-19, with 2:15 left in the half.
Miller rattled one home right after to tie the game back up, but he was answered by Drew Lutz, who sank a corner three to take back the lead.
In the final seconds of the second quarter, Bontrager got in on the three-point onslaught with one of his own to make it 25-25 at halftime.
The Eagles were without head coach Josh Stuckey Wednesday night. Stuckey was in the middle of a 72-hour quarantine period. Fremont athletic director Roger Probst said Stuckey tested negative for COVID-19, but Stuckey still had to remain away from the school. Stuckey’s assistants Neal Frantz, Terry Bontrager and Justin Bock all tag-teamed coaching duties against Heritage.
Fremont’s next two games have been postponed and its usual appearance in the North Central (Ohio) Holiday Tournament is no more after the tournament was canceled. The Eagles’ next contest is Saturday, Jan. 2 at Woodlan, which was reschedule from Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Fremont JV 47, Heritage 37
In the reserve contest, Conner Slee led the Eagles with 18, and Lukas Berlew had nine.
